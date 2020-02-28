Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Track and Trace Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Technology (Barcodes, RFID), by Application (Serialization, Aggregation), by End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global track and trace solutions market size is expected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2027, registering an 18.5% CAGR over the forecast period.



The growth is attributed majorly due to increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies on ensuring brand protection from counterfeit products and theft. The deployment of track and trace solutions helps manufacturers enhance distribution channel efficiency and reduces the frequency of counterfeit products.



Rising adoption of track and trace solutions by healthcare device and product manufacturers will fuel market growth in the long run. Introduction of advanced technologies, such as RFID, provides fast reading and delivers high levels of security. However, deployment cost of serialization and aggregation systems, as well as lack of common regulations and standards, may hamper market growth in some developing regions.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

by product, software formed the largest revenue-generating segment in the market in 2019. This is mainly because of regulatory mandates for the execution of serialization and aggregation in the healthcare sector

The serialization application was the largest grossing segment in 2019. Increasing application of serialization in pharmaceuticals and medical devices packaging will be a vital factor contributing to segment growth

Based on technology, the RFID segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the study period. Key factors contributing to segment growth are technological advantages such as high durability and reusability, more data storage capacity, and no requirement of line of sight

North America is dominated the global market in 2019. Rising implementation of regulatory standards and regulations, along with high adoption rate of track and trace solutions by consumers is anticipated to contribute to market growth

Some of the key players in the track and trace solutions market are Axway, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., Optel Vision, Adents International, Antares Vision srl, TraceLink, Inc., Siemens AG, ACG Worldwide, Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH, and Systech, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Track and Trace Solutions Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.2 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.3 Cost Analysis Breakdown

3.3.4 List of Key End-users, by Region

3.4 Technology Overview

3.4.1 Technology Timeline

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Reimbursement Framework

3.5.2 Standards and Compliances

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Increasing Focus of Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Manufacturers on Brand Protection

3.6.1.2 Favorable Regulations for Serialization Implementation

3.6.1.3 Untapped Opportunities in Emerging Regions

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 High Cost Associated With Implementation of Serialization

3.6.3 Industry Challenges

3.6.3.1 Presence of Ambiguous Regulatory Framework

3.7 Track and Trace Solutions Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.7.3 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.4 Market Entry Strategies

3.7.5 Case Studies



Chapter 4 Track and Trace Solutions Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company Categorization

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

4.3.2 Key Customers

4.3.3 Key Company Key Share Analysis, 2018

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis

4.4.2 Company Market Share, by Region

4.4.3 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List of Key Emerging Companies

4.5.2 Regional Network Map

4.5.3 Company Market Position Analysis

4.5.4 Supplier Ranking



Chapter 5 Track and Trace Solutions Market: Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by Product, 2015 to 2026

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

5.6 Hardware Systems

5.7 Software Solutions



Chapter 6 Track and Trace Solutions Market: Technology Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Technology Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by Technology, 2015 to 2026

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

6.5.1 Barcodes



Chapter 7 Track and Trace Solutions Market: Application Estimates and Trend Analysis

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by Application, 2015 to 2026

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

7.6 Serialization Solutions

7.7 Aggregation Solutions



Chapter 8 Track and Trace Solutions Market: End-use Estimates and Trend Analysis

8.1 Definition & Scope

8.2 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

8.3 Segment Dashboard

8.4 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by End-use, 2015 to 2026

8.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

8.5.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

8.5.2 Medical Device Companies

8.5.3 Healthcare Others

8.5.4 Food and Beverage

8.5.5 Consumer Packaged Goods

8.5.6 Luxury Goods



Chapter 9 Track and Trace Solutions Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 Regional Market Snapshot

9.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

9.3 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2018

9.4 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

9.5 Market Size & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2026



Chapter 10 Company Profiles



Axway

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Optel Vision

Tracelink, Inc.

Adents International

Antares Vision S.r.l.

Siemens AG

Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH

ACG Worldwide

Systech, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5n3yz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900