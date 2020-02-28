To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 28. February 2020 Announcement no. 22/2020



Financial calendar for 2020



Jyske Realkredit has scheduled announcements for the following dates





25 February 2020

Announcement of financial statements for 2019



24 March 2020

Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S



5 May 2020

Interim Report for Q1 2020



18 August 2020

Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2020



3 November 2020

Interim Report for Q1 - Q3 2020



Yours faithfully

Jyske Realkredit



Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.