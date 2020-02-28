To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S                                                         28. February 2020                                                                                                                   Announcement no. 22/2020

Financial calendar for 2020

Jyske Realkredit has scheduled announcements for the following dates


25 February 2020
Announcement of financial statements for 2019

24 March 2020
Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S

5 May 2020
Interim Report for Q1 2020

18 August 2020
Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2020

3 November 2020
Interim Report for Q1 - Q3 2020

Yours faithfully
Jyske Realkredit


Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.