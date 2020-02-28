To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 28. February 2020 Announcement no. 22/2020
Financial calendar for 2020
Jyske Realkredit has scheduled announcements for the following dates
25 February 2020
Announcement of financial statements for 2019
24 March 2020
Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S
5 May 2020
Interim Report for Q1 2020
18 August 2020
Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2020
3 November 2020
Interim Report for Q1 - Q3 2020
Yours faithfully
Jyske Realkredit
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Lyngby, DENMARK
