Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legal Marijuana Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Marijuana Type (Medical, Adult Use), by Product Type, by Medical Application (Cancer, Mental Disorders), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global legal marijuana market size is expected to reach USD 73.6 billion by 2027. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. Increasing legalization of cannabis for medical as well as adult-use is expected to promote growth.



On the basis of type, the medical segment held the leading revenue share of 71% in 2019, owing to the growing adoption of cannabis as a pharmaceutical product for treating severe medical conditions, such as cancer, arthritis, and Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease among other neurological conditions. Moreover, increasing need for pain management therapies along with growing disease burden of chronic pain among elders is expected to boost the product demand.



Based on product type, the legal marijuana buds segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue and was valued at USD 9.1 billion in 2019. Buds are primary plant products and are readily available without any processing, which makes them relatively affordable for low-income patients. Moreover, the rapid onset of action of smoking buds compared to other types is anticipated to further fuel the segment growth.



Based on medical applications, the chronic pain segment dominated the legal marijuana market in 2019 owing to presence of a large patient pool. On the other hand, mental disorder application is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the growing number of patients suffering from mental disorders, such as anxiety disorder, depressions, and Alzheimer's disease.



Based on geography, North America held the largest revenue share at 88.4% in 2019, owing to the increasing legalization of medical marijuana and liberalism of government regulations regarding the same. The legalization of medical cannabis Canada, Israel, and some countries in Europe and South America, owing to its multiple therapeutic applications is expected to promote the growth. Moreover, the recent legalization of cannabis for medical purposes in countries like Australia, Germany, and Poland is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market stakeholders.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on marijuana type, the medical segment held the largest market share of 71% in 2019 owing to the increasing use of the product for the treatment of cancer and other medical conditions

by product type, the buds segment hold the largest market share in 2019 with a revenue of USD 9.1 billion owing to the easy availability of buds than other products

Key players operating in the legal marijuana market include Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation, Maricann Group, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals, plc., Aphria, Inc., Tilray, The Cronos Group, ABcann Medicinals, Inc., Lexaria Corp., and Organigram Holding, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Summary



Chapter 3 Global Legal Marijuana Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Legal Marijuana Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Medical Marijuana for Treatment of Chronic Diseases

3.2.1.2 Growing Legalization of Medical Marijuana in Various Countries

3.2.1.3 Elimination of Black Market Through Legalization of Medical Marijuana

3.2.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1 Lower Market Access of Marijuana Due to Absence of Legalization Programs in Several Asian and African Countries

3.2.2.2 High Pricing of Medical Marijuana in Big Markets

3.2.2.3 Legalization of Medical Marijuana Only for Selected Indications

3.2.2.4 Supply Shortage of Medical Marijuana in Various Countries

3.2.3 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.2.4 Global Legal Marijuana Trade Route

3.2.5 Global Legal Marijuana Demand and Supply Analysis

3.2.6 Global Legal Marijuana Regulatory Scenario, Country

3.2.7 Opportunity Analysis (2016 - 2019 - 2027)

3.2.8 Legal Marijuana Market - PESTLE Analysis

3.2.9 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Legal Marijuana Market: Marijuana Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Legal Marijuana Market: Marijuana Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Medical

4.3 Adult Use



Chapter 5 Legal Marijuana Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Legal Marijuana Market: Product Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Buds

5.3 Oil

5.4 Tinctures



Chapter 6 Legal Market: Medical Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Legal Marijuana Market: Medical Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Chronic Pain

6.3 Mental Disorders

6.4 Cancer

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 Legal Marijuana Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Global Legal Marijuana Market Share, by Country, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1 U.S.

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 Italy

7.1.5 Netherlands

7.1.6 Israel

7.1.7 Australia

7.1.8 Argentina

7.1.9 Colombia

7.1.10 Mexico

7.1.11 Croatia

7.1.12 Poland

7.1.13 Czech Republic

7.1.14 Switzerland

7.1.15 Uruguay

7.1.16 Chile



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

(Company Overview, Financial Performance, Strategic Initiatives)

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation

8.1.2 Aphria, Inc.

8.1.3 Aurora Cannabis

8.1.4 Maricann Group, Inc.

8.1.5 Tilray.

8.1.6 GW Pharmaceuticals, plc

8.1.7 Lexaria Corp.

8.1.8 United Cannabis Corporation

8.1.9 Tikun Olam, Ltd.

8.1.10 Cannabis Sativa, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qguvb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900