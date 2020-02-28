28 February 2020

Announcement no. 16/2020

Alm. Brand – Exercise of options

The release of the company’s interim report for Q4 2019 and result 2019, as announced in company accouncement no. 5/2020, opened an exercise period for share options issued in March 2016 and September 2016.

At the closing of the trading window, the holders of share options had exercised 125,359 and 17,656 share options respectively, thereby acquiring an equivalent number of shares from Alm. Brand A/S at an exercise price per share of DKK 36.85 and 44.28 respectively. For the purpose of these transactions, Alm. Brand A/S has sold treasury shares acquired in connection with the issue of the options in a total amount of DKK 5.4 million.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Mikael Bo Larsen, Senior Investor Relations Officer, phone number +45 51 43 80 02.

