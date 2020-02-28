DENVER, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) today announced that Sean R. Smith, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and George S. Glyphis, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the Credit Suisse Energy Summit in Vail, Colorado on March 2, 2020.



