HAMILTON, Ontario, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it will go live Monday, March 2, 2020 with Comprehensive Partners in Florida. The Company previously announced that it has signed a contract with Comprehensive to provide the iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) platform to over 25,000 eligible Medicare patients.



“We are pleased to announce that we will be going live with Comprehensive next week,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “In addition to our iUGO Care Software as a Service, Reliq will be providing implementation and support services to over fifty of Comprehensive Home Care’s Physician Practices from our Call Center in Port St Lucie, Florida. Onboarding to our iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) platform will start March 2nd and is expected to be completed before the end of the calendar year. Each patient on the platform will generate an average of $35 USD per month in SaaS revenue and up to an additional $52 USD per month from implementation and support service fees. We are pleased to be working with Blum Telehealth to provide a suite of software solutions and services to Comprehensive and their physician partners.”

About Comprehensive Partners

Comprehensive Partners was formed to take advantage of the more than 69 years of combined experience in providing Health Care Services to patients in 193 cities and 39 counties throughout the state of Florida. Through the developed relationships with physician partners and their own knowledge of the health care industry, the ownership team at Comprehensive recognize the needs of patients and promote preventative health programs to maintain the highest quality of life. Learn more at https://www.comprehensivehomehealth.com/ .

About Blum Telehealth

Blum is a unique healthcare platform that was designed and developed to disrupt the current closed telehealth market by enabling every stakeholder in the healthcare marketplace to connect and collaborate through one common virtual care platform. The Blum platform allows each stakeholder to build their own private virtual care network which promotes collaboration and continuity, which leads to better outcomes and reduced healthcare cost. Learn more at https://www.blumtelehealth.com/ .

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF. Learn more at https://www.reliqhealth.com/ .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”

CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.