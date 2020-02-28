SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that Peter Maag, Chief Executive Officer, Michael Bell, Chief Financial Officer, and Reg Seeto, President and Chief Business Officer will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference, in Orlando, Florida

Michael Bell and Reg Seeto will present on Tuesday, March 3rd at 9:15am ET

BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, in Snowbird, Utah

Peter Maag and Michael Bell will host 1x1 investor meetings on Wednesday, March 18th



The live audio webcast of the Company’s presentation at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference will be available online from the investor relations section of the CareDx website at http://investors.caredx.com . The webcast replay of the presentation will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live presentation and will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com .