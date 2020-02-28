Dublin, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material, by Component (Hardware, Services), by Printer Type (Desktop, Industrial), by Technology, by Software, by Application, by Vertical, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D printing market size is estimated to reach USD 35.38 billion by 2027. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period.



3D printing is widely adopted in the industrial sector owing to the growing need for enhanced product manufacturing and a shorter time to market. The industrial vertical happens to be the most significant adopter of the 3DP technology and eventually leading to the highest market share of 3D printers for industrial applications over the forecast period. The additive manufacturing is anticipated to evolve with rising R&D and technological advancements.



3D printing continues to gain popularity among hobbyists and innovators. While individuals are using the technology for domestic and personal purposes, universities and educational institutes are using 3DP for conducting technical training. The market is subject to witness a considerable economical appearance rather than being just a labor-intensive industrial manufacturing technique. Particularly in developing economies, such as Brazil, South Africa, and India, machining shops have managed to adopt alternative business models by installing 3D printers and offer related services, such as 3DP materials, software, filaments, and 3D modeling.



Based on application, the 3D printing market has been segmented further into prototyping, tooling, and functional parts. Automotive, healthcare, and aerospace and defense verticals are among the leading adopters of 3D printing technology. Incumbents of these verticals have an emphasis on accuracy, enhanced product designing, reliability, shorter time to market, and economical production processes. Given that the additive manufacturing possess can offer all these benefits, the adoption of three-dimensional printers by the automotive, healthcare, and aerospace and defense verticals is expected to gain traction over the forecast period.



The 3D printing and related technologies are evolving continuously in line with the intensive R&D activities being undertaken and the aggressive investments being made by the private sector as well as the public sector. Government funding and encouraging initiatives being undertaken in developed economies are prompting manufacturers to pursue improvements in technology and the adoption of new technologies.



North America accounted for the largest market share of more than 35% in 2019 as a result of the extensive adoption of 3D printers for 3D designing, modeling, and manufacturing in various industries. On the other hand, Asia Pacific has emerged as a manufacturing hub owing to an expanding consumer base as well as the continued rise in foreign investments. Hence, the regional market is expected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period.



The 3D printing technology happens to be a capital-intensive technology. At the same time, manufacturers are holding to their misconception about prototyping rather than realizing the advantages associated with 3D printing. Moreover, the market lacks the standard process controls and a skilled workforce required for 3D printing. These are some of the factors expected to restrain the market growth. However, government initiatives aimed at increasing the awareness and promoting the benefits of adopting 3D printers are expected to help counter the market restraints.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

3D printing technology is gaining traction owing to the ability of the technology to offer accurate and rapid prototyping and optimize the time to market

Increasing adoption of 3D printers in healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics verticals is likely to drive the market growth significantly

Demand for desktop 3D printers is expected to increase over the forecast period, as 3D printing is gaining popularity among hobbyists for domestic, household, and personal usage as well as in education sector for training purposes

Prototyping segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to expand its market share to more than 50% by 2027.

The polymer segment contributed to almost half of the entire industry share. However, the metal segment is expected to dominate the market in the next seven years. This is attributed to the increasing demand for metal 3D printing from industrial verticals such as automotive and aerospace & defense

The desktop 3D printing segment is expected to adopt the 3DP technique aggressively over the forecast period. It has been segmented further into educational purpose, fashion and jewelry, objects, dental, food, and others

Asia Pacific 3D printing market, which is emerging as a manufacturing hub for several industry verticals, is anticipated to grow significantly as the continued urbanization triggers the need for infrastructure and prompts the automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and healthcare verticals to adopt 3DP, particularly in countries, including China, Japan, and South Korea

The prominent players in the market include Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., 3D Ceram, GE Additive, HP Inc., Tiertime, EnvisionTec, Inc., and Dassault Systemes

Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



2. Executive Summary

2.1 3D Printing- Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 2027

2.2 Global 3D Printing Market ASPs by Technology, 2016 - 2027 (USD)

2.3 Global 3D Printing Market Shipment, by Technology, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand Units)



3. Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 3D Printing Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 3D Printing-Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Prototyping, product development, innovation, and time-to-market

3.4.1.2 Benefits of 3D printing

3.4.1.3 Commercialization of the technology

3.4.1.4 Government investments & increased R&D in the 3D printing technology

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Capital Intensive Technologies and High Material Prices

3.4.2.2 Unavailability of Standard Process Controls and Misled Industry Participants

3.4.3 Market opportunity analysis

3.4.3.1 Untapped end-use industry verticals and markets such as printed electronics and 3D printing under water

3.4.3.2 3D printing in construction medical implants and under water printing

3.5 Key Opportunities - Prioritized

3.6 3D Printing-Key Company Analysis, 2019

3.6.1 Key Company Analysis

3.6.2 New Entrants-Key Company Analysis

3.7 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1 Supplier Power

3.7.2 Buyer Power

3.7.3 Substitution Threat

3.7.4 Threat from New Entrant

3.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.8 3D Printing-PESTEL Analysis

3.8.1 Political Landscape

3.8.2 Environmental Landscape

3.8.3 Social Landscape

3.8.4 Technology Landscape

3.8.5 Legal Landscape



4. 3D Printing Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 3D Printing Market: Component Analysis

4.1.1 Hardware

4.1.2 Software

4.1.3 Services



5. 3D Printing Market: Printer Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 3D Printing Market: Printer Type Analysis

5.1.1 Desktop 3D Printer

5.1.2 Industrial Printer



6. 3D Printing Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 3D Printing Market: Technology Analysis

6.1.1 Stereolithography

6.1.2 Fuse Deposition Modelling (FDM)

6.1.3 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

6.1.4 Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

6.1.5 Polyjet Printing

6.1.6 Inkjet Printing

6.1.7 Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

6.1.8 Laser Metal Deposition

6.1.9 Digital Light Processing

6.1.10 Laminated Object Manufacturing

6.1.11 Others



7. 3D Printing Market: Software Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 3D Printing Market: Software Analysis

7.1.1 Design Software

7.1.2 Inspection Software

7.1.3 Printer Software

7.1.4 Scanning Software



8. 3D Printing Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 3D Printing Market: Application Analysis

8.1.1 Prototyping

8.1.2 Tooling

8.1.3 Functional Parts



9. 3D Printing Market: Vertical Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 3D Printing Market: Vertical Analysis

9.1.1 Industrial 3D printing verticals

9.1.1.1 Automotive

9.1.1.2 Aerospace & Defense

9.1.1.3 Healthcare

9.1.1.4 Consumer Electronics

9.1.1.5 Power & Energy

9.1.1.6 Others

9.1.2 Desktop 3D printing verticals

9.1.2.1 Educational Purpose

9.1.2.2 Fashion & Jewelry

9.1.2.3 Objects

9.1.2.4 Dental

9.1.2.5 Food

9.1.2.6 Others



10. 3D Printing Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1 3D Printing Market: Material Analysis

10.1.1 Polymer

10.1.2 Metal

10.1.3 Ceramic



11. 3D Printing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1 3D Printing Market Share by Region, 2019 & 2027

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 U.K.

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Singapore

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.6 MEA



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 3D Systems, Inc.

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Financial Performance

12.1.3 Product Benchmarking

12.1.4 Recent Developments

12.2 3DCeram

12.3 Arcam AB

12.4 Autodesk, Inc.

12.5 Canon, Inc.

12.6 Dassault Systemes

12.7 EnvisionTec, Inc.

12.8 EOS (Electro Optical Systems) GmbH

12.9 ExOne

12.10 GE Additive

12.11 HP Inc.

12.12 Made In Space

12.13 Materialise NV

12.14 Optomec, Inc.

12.15 Organovo Holdings Inc.

12.16 Proto Labs, Inc.

12.17 Shapeways, Inc.

12.18 Stratasys Ltd.

12.19 Tiertime

12.20 Voxeljet AG



