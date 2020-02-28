Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: OÜ PN Management

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Nõgene, Paavo

Position: Chairman of the Management Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 28.02.2020

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 3,064 Unit price: 0.892 EUR

(2): Volume: 3,500 Unit price: 0.896 EUR

(3): Volume: 5,866 Unit price: 0.900 EUR

(4): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 0.898 EUR

(5): Volume: 5,570 Unit price: 0.898 EUR

(6): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 0.898 EUR

(7): Volume: 800 Unit price: 0.900 EUR

(8): Volume: 4,134 Unit price: 0.900 EUR

(9): Volume: 6,766 Unit price: 0.900 EUR

(10): Volume: 300 Unit price: 0.900 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(10): Volume: 37,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.898 EUR



Joonas Joost

Advisor to the Management Board

Head of Investor Relations

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee