Dallas, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The driving factors influencing the global online jewelry market includes increasing internet penetration, rising e-commerce and e-shopping trend, increasing technological advancements, rising trend of home delivery, growing demand of men costume jewelry, increasing prices of silver, gold & other precious gems, and availability of wide variety of designs.

Due to the increasing advancement in online marketing trends and rising trend of use of digital media for product marketing, the demand for online shopping of jewelry is predicted to witness tremendous growth in the coming years. Moreover, due to the growing adoption of technological advancement techniques and innovative stones for artificial jewelry is anticipated to contribute major growth in e-commerce industry. Due to the increasing trend is advanced standard of living, growing fashion, and living a luxury lifestyle the demand for global online jewelry market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. At present, online jewelry is positioned on the top owing to the increasing demand of working women, teenagers, corporate people, and working population.

The global online jewelry market is categorized into several segmentation including product type overview, gender, mode of sale, and region. Based on product type overview, the global online jewelry market is fragmented into earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces, cufflinks & studs, brooches, anklets, pins, pendants, necklaces & chains. On the basis of gender, the global online jewelry market is segregated into male and female. Based on the mode of sale, the global online jewelry market is divided into retail and online.

Looping on to the regional overview, the global online jewelry market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, UAE, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Europe, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia.

Leading players of the global online jewelry market includes Hermes, Graff Diamonds Corp, Harry Winston, Rajesh Exports, LVMH, Chaumet, Luk Fook Jewelleries, Kalyan Jewelers, Chopard Geneve, Swatch Group, Tanishq, Cartier, BVLGARI, Van clef & arpels, Tiffany & Co., and Pandora.

The driving factors influencing the global jewelry market includes increasing innovations in jewelry designs and rising disposable income. Due to the increasing customer base in the industry the global jewelry market is gaining maximum traction along with a huge profit earnings. With the increasing fashion trends and innovations in creating new designs, the leading players of the global jewelry market is focusing on regular changes in fashion to bring innovations in the products and designs to attract customers.

Moreover, due to the growing adoption of technological advancement techniques and innovative stones for artificial jewelry is anticipated to contribute major growth in e-commerce industry. Due to the increasing trend is advanced standard of living, growing fashion, and living a luxury lifestyle the demand for global jewelry market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

In terms of region, China holds the largest customer base of gold in 2018. As gold is believed to be hard currency and can be converted into cash during emergencies. This is anticipated to boost the gold imports in China and drive the global jewelry market over the forecast period.

The global jewelry market is categorized into several segmentation including product type overview, material type outlook, and region. Based on product type overview, the global jewelry market is fragmented into bracelet, earrings, necklace, ring, and others. On the basis of material type outlook, the global jewelry market is segregated into diamond, gold, platinum, and others. Looping on to the regional overview, the global online jewelry market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, UAE, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Europe, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia.

Leading players of the global jewelry market includes ChowTai Fook, Harry Winston, A & D Gem Corporation, Arihant Jewelers, B.Vijaykumar & Co., Blue Nile, Buccellati, De Beers, Chanel, Dora International, Fame Diamonds, Gemco Designs, Graff Diamonds, Compagnie Financiere Richemont, Joyalukkas, Laxmi Diamonds, Su-raj Diamonds and Jewelry, Kirtilals, J.B. And Brothers, Suashish Diamonds, Tara Jewels, Tiffany, Titan, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, and Vaibhav Global.

