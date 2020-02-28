WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (NASDAQ: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral therapies targeting integrins for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that Praveen Tipirneni, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Morphic Therapeutic, is scheduled to present at the 40th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Dr. Tipirneni will provide an update on the company’s progress across its portfolio of oral small molecule integrin inhibitors.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Morphic’s website at https://www.morphictx.com . An archived replay will be available on the company’s website after the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com .

