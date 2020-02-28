AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM, “Molecular Templates” or “MTEM”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of the company’s proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the Cowen & Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference, the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, and the Oppenheimer 30th Annual Healthcare Conference.
|Cowen & Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference
|Date:
|Monday, March 2
|Time:
|3:30pm Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|Click here for webcast
|Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Wednesday, March 11
|Time:
|4:50pm Eastern Time
|Oppenheimer & Co. 30th Annual Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Wednesday, March 18
|Time:
|1:00pm Eastern Time
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Molecular Templates’ proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.
Investor Contact:
Adam Cutler
Chief Financial Officer
adam.cutler@mtem.com
862-204-4006
