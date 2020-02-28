PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI)



What: II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced multiple speakers for the upcoming 2020 OIDA Executive Forum and other events at OFC, the Optical Networking and Communication Conference and Exhibition. Topics will focus on executive business perspectives and technology driving the future of the optical communications industry.

Where: San Diego Convention Center in California, USA.

When: March 9-12, 2020.

Who: II-VI thought leaders include:

Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer

Event : 2020 OIDA Executive Forum

Title : Fireside Chat: The View From the Top

Date/Location : March 9 at 4:10 p.m. at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel

Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer

Event : OFC Exhibit Hall Theater Speaker

Title : 3D-Sensing Uses in Consumer and Automotive Markets

Date/Location : March 12 at 12:15 p.m. in Exhibit Hall Theater III

Martin Zirngibl, Chief Technologist, Optoelectronics

Event : OFC Panel

Title : Embedded Optics and How They Should Be Done To Support the OEM Ecosystem

Date/Location : March 10 at 3:00 p.m. in Exhibit Hall Theater II

Anna Tatarczak, Senior Staff Scientist

Event : OSA Member Lounge Speaker

Title : Optoelectronic Devices for LiDAR and 3D Sensing

Date/Location : March 11 at 10:15 a.m. in the OSA Member Lounge

Martin Zirngibl, Chief Technologist, Optoelectronics

Krzysztof Szczerba, Senior Staff Engineer

Anna Tatarczak, Senior Staff Scientist

Event : OFC Short Course

Title : Optoelectronic Devices for LiDAR and High-BW or 3D Sensing

Date : March 9 at 9 a.m.

Gert Sarlet, Principal Product Manager

Event : OFC Panel

Title : 400ZR Specification Update

Date/Location : March 10 at 1:30 p.m. in Exhibit Hall Theater III

Lin Shiyun, Advanced Development Manager

Event : OFC Paper Presentation

Title : Grating Coupled Laser (GCL) for Si Photonics

Date/Location : March 9 at 6:00 p.m. in Room 6F

Visit II-VI booth #3214 during the OFC exhibition, March 10-12. For more information about OFC, visit their website . For more information about the 2020 OIDA Executive Forum, visit their website .

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .



Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@ii-vi.com

www.ii-vi.com/contact-us



