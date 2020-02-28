PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI)
What: II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced multiple speakers for the upcoming 2020 OIDA Executive Forum and other events at OFC, the Optical Networking and Communication Conference and Exhibition. Topics will focus on executive business perspectives and technology driving the future of the optical communications industry.
Where: San Diego Convention Center in California, USA.
When: March 9-12, 2020.
Who: II-VI thought leaders include:
Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer
Event: 2020 OIDA Executive Forum
Title: Fireside Chat: The View From the Top
Date/Location: March 9 at 4:10 p.m. at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel
Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer
Event: OFC Exhibit Hall Theater Speaker
Title: 3D-Sensing Uses in Consumer and Automotive Markets
Date/Location: March 12 at 12:15 p.m. in Exhibit Hall Theater III
Martin Zirngibl, Chief Technologist, Optoelectronics
Event: OFC Panel
Title: Embedded Optics and How They Should Be Done To Support the OEM Ecosystem
Date/Location: March 10 at 3:00 p.m. in Exhibit Hall Theater II
Anna Tatarczak, Senior Staff Scientist
Event: OSA Member Lounge Speaker
Title: Optoelectronic Devices for LiDAR and 3D Sensing
Date/Location: March 11 at 10:15 a.m. in the OSA Member Lounge
Martin Zirngibl, Chief Technologist, Optoelectronics
Krzysztof Szczerba, Senior Staff Engineer
Anna Tatarczak, Senior Staff Scientist
Event: OFC Short Course
Title: Optoelectronic Devices for LiDAR and High-BW or 3D Sensing
Date: March 9 at 9 a.m.
Gert Sarlet, Principal Product Manager
Event: OFC Panel
Title: 400ZR Specification Update
Date/Location: March 10 at 1:30 p.m. in Exhibit Hall Theater III
Lin Shiyun, Advanced Development Manager
Event: OFC Paper Presentation
Title: Grating Coupled Laser (GCL) for Si Photonics
Date/Location: March 9 at 6:00 p.m. in Room 6F
Visit II-VI booth #3214 during the OFC exhibition, March 10-12. For more information about OFC, visit their website. For more information about the 2020 OIDA Executive Forum, visit their website.
About II-VI Incorporated
II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.
Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
www.ii-vi.com/contact-us
II-VI Incorporated
Warrendale, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
