Press release 28 February 2020

Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 4 AB (publ) – Publishing of prospectus and application for admission to trading of notes on Nasdaq Stockholm

On 17 December 2019, Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 4 AB (publ) (the “Issuer”) issued, mortgage backed fixed rate notes with ISIN SE0013513371 in the total amount of SEK 2,250,000,000 with final maturity in December 2067 (the “Notes”).

The Issuer has prepared a prospectus for the Notes in order to apply for the Notes to be admitted to trading and listed on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm. The first day of trading is expected to be on or around 5 March 2020. The prospectus has been approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) on 28 February 2020 in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the Prospectus Regulation). The prospectus is available at the Issuer’s website ( www.shpfond4.se ) and will be published on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s website ( www.fi.se ).

For additional information, please contact:

The Issuer: Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 4 AB (publ), Anders Larsson, anders.larsson@hypotekspension.se, +46 20 586 160 Nordax Bank AB (publ): Nordax Bank AB (publ), Arash Bigloo,

arash.bigloo@nordax.se, +46 738 66 06 62

Important information

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.00 CET on 28 February 2020.





