28 February 2020
Company Announcement number 15/2020
Result of Realkredit Danmark's auctions of bonds in series 10F and 10G
Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the auctions for the refinancing of FlexLån® and FlexLife® as of 1 April 2020.
The auction results of the mortgage covered bonds are set out in the appendix to this announcement.
