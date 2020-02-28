PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has chosen Workday Human Capital Management to help elevate the user experience and increase HR efficiencies across the organization for its approximately 260,000 global employees. In addition, Wells Fargo’s delivery roadmap includes Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud , Workday Payroll , Workday Prism Analytics , Workday Recruiting , and Workday Time Tracking to help the company plan, execute, and analyze across the enterprise all in one system powered by machine learning.



Headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance.

With Workday, Wells Fargo will aim to:

Enhance HR experiences for global team members with an intuitive, user-friendly system that will help enable them to access relevant information and perform tasks whenever and wherever necessary.

Minimize risk with controlled access to data, equipping employees with the right level of information and a single source of truth for HR data across the entire organization.

Gain greater visibility into its workforce and utilize insights to make more informed and timely people decisions.

Streamline and support critical HR processes and operations, creating efficiencies for team members to focus on strategic tasks that help drive the business forward.

Utilize scalable workforce planning capabilities and analytics to help allow HR business partners and organizational leaders to optimize talent in a way that effectively aligns with corporate goals, and to more quickly make informed decisions that drive business value.

Comments on the News

“We are on a multi-year journey to transform the HR experience at Wells Fargo, and adopting industry-leading technology through our partnership with Workday is key to that transformation,” said David Galloreese, head of human resources, Wells Fargo. “By investing in best-in-class tools, we’re working to deliver a best-in-class experience for our people.”

“We continue to see financial services leaders select Workday to help advance their HR functions globally with one system to plan for, execute on, and analyze people-related initiatives,” said Chano Fernandez, co-president, Workday. “Wells Fargo joins several other Fortune 50 financial services organizations that are leveraging Workday’s innovative HR technology to better engage their workforce and inform people decisions that help meet customers’ financial needs.”

