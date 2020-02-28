Bank of Åland Plc
Annual Financial Report
February 28, 2020, 3.30 p.m.
The 2019 Annual Report of the Bank of Åland Plc
The Annual Report for 2019 of the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) – including the Corporate Governance Statement – was published today in Swedish and English. The Capital and Risk Management Report of the Bank of Åland was published as a separate document at the same time.
The Annual Report and the Capital and Risk Management Report are available for downloading in PDF format from our website:
https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/result/arsredovisn2019en.pdf
https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/result/capital-and-risk-management-report_2019_en.pdf
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505
