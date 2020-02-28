



Bank of Åland Plc

Annual Financial Report

February 28, 2020, 3.30 p.m.



The 2019 Annual Report of the Bank of Åland Plc

The Annual Report for 2019 of the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) – including the Corporate Governance Statement – was published today in Swedish and English. The Capital and Risk Management Report of the Bank of Åland was published as a separate document at the same time.

The Annual Report and the Capital and Risk Management Report are available for downloading in PDF format from our website:

https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/result/arsredovisn2019en.pdf

https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/result/capital-and-risk-management-report_2019_en.pdf

