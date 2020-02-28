



We hereby convene the Annual General Meeting of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S on Monday 23 March 2020 at 10.00 a.m. at The Opera House, Ekvipagemestervej 10, DK-1438 Copenhagen K.

Contact person: Executive Vice President, Lars-Erik Brenøe, tel.: +45 33 63 36 07



Attachments