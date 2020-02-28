PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors that purchased Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (“Sterling Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: SBT) common stock: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering that commenced on or about November 17, 2017 (the “IPO”); and/or (b) between November 17, 2017 and December 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On February 26, 2020, a class action lawsuit was filed against Sterling Bancorp, Inc. in United States District Court, Eastern District of Michigan, seeking to recover damages pursuant to §10(b) and §20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, as well as alleging claims under §§11, 12(a)(2) and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933.

According to the class action complaint, during the Class Period and in connection with the Company’s IPO, the Sterling Bancorp Defendants made untrue statements of material fact and failed to disclose material facts concerning, among other things, Sterling Bancorp’s loan underwriting, risk management and internal controls, including repeatedly touting its strict underwriting, asset quality and the Advantage Loan Program.

