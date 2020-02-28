Vancouver, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Canada’s top-performing cannabis retailers, Hobo Cannabis Company (“Hobo”), today announces the opening and launch of its first retail store in Downtown Lethbridge, Alberta (305 6th Street South), with an additional two locations already under construction in Calgary Mission, and Edmonton Whyte Ave. The province was recently dubbed the top legal cannabis market in Canada, with more than $123.6 million in sales ( Statistics Canada, 2019 ).



“In the year since federal legalization, we’ve seen Alberta not only grow into but firmly establish itself as a leader in cannabis retail and production. To have the opportunity to support that industry growth and the community that’s risen up around it, is something we’re incredibly excited about as we open our first Hobo Cannabis Company location in Alberta,” said Harrison Stoker, Vice President at Donnelly Group, the parent company of Hobo. “Our goal is, and will always be, to make the cannabis buying experience across Canada disarming, compassionate and, fundamentally, human. Looking forward, we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring that experience to Albertans, as we have to those in British Columbia.”

Located in the heart of downtown Lethbridge, the 1120 square foot store will echo the contemporary aesthetic of its BC counterparts, leveraging a simple, functional design, a well-considered product range, and touch screen tablets situated throughout the sales floor, to deliver a modern, approachable cannabis browsing and buying experience. This marks Hobo Cannabis Company’s sixth location nationally.

Working in harmony with Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC), Hobo is targeting six Alberta locations before the end of Q3 2020. This news follows the launch of Hobo’s fourth Vancouver location in the city’s shopping district on Robson Street. Hobo recently announced its 15-store Ontario expansion plan, including ten stores in the Greater Toronto Area.

- 30 -

About Hobo Cannabis Company

Hobo Cannabis Company, a Donnelly Group venture, is a Canadian collection of privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C., Ontario, and Alberta. As a testament to Hobo’s commitment to the consumer experience and making the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate and human, Hobo will employ a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design and feature a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Hobo Cannabis Company’s six locations now include Downtown Lethbridge (305 6th Street South, Lethbridge), Robson (1173 Robson Street, Vancouver), Kitsilano (1952 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver), Airport (8425 Granville Street, Vancouver), Main (4296 Main Street, Vancouver), and Kelowna (2121 Springfield Road, Kelowna) offering consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). For more information, visit https://hobo.ca .

Media Contact Jen Hazell Talk Shop Media On behalf of Hobo Cannabis Company 604-738-2220 press@hobo.ca