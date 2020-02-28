NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the global concern regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, Questex today announces it will postpone the International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) , the world’s largest and most influential hospitality investment event, and its co-located event Adjacent Spaces@IHIF. The shows were set to take place next week – 2-4 March 2020 – in Berlin Germany and will be moved to the 4-6 of May at the InterContinental Hotel and Pullman hotel respectively.



The health and safety of our attendees is of the utmost importance to Questex. We have been in constant communication with our key partners, sponsors and delegates and it has become clear that the most prudent action for the industry and the greater public health is for us to postpone the event. The hotel investment community has urged us to reschedule the event as soon as possible and the Intercontinental and Pullman hotels in Berlin have been very accommodating.

“This was a very difficult decision as many in the community were asking us to proceed with the show. Ultimately there is no greater importance than the health and safety of our community members and that will always be the guiding principle that drives our business,” said Paul Miller, CEO of Questex.

“We are sorry to disappoint our delegates but their safety and wellbeing, as well as that of our presenters and staff has to come first,” commented Alexi Khajavi, Managing Director EMEA. “We have the support and commitments of our industry partners and IHIF will be back as always better and bigger.”

IHIF connects the ambitious, brave, curious and disruptive professionals that shape the world of hospitality investment globally. During this time of uncertainty, we will ensure that we continue our discussion of the deals and opportunities and continue to connect the community through our digital platforms.

Our heartfelt wishes are with all those impacted across the world.

We will be contacting all delegates for rebooking.

