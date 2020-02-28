Vilnius, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAB Medicinos bankas information on Financial statements for the twelve month period as at 31st of December of 2019.
Attachment
For more information: Aleksejus Tonkich Chief Accountant, Director of Accounting and Reporting Department phone: +370 698 34055
Medicinos bankas UAB
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
For more information: Aleksejus Tonkich Chief Accountant, Director of Accounting and Reporting Department phone: +370 698 34055
Financial statements EN 31-12-2019FILE URL | Copy the link below