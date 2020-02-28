PRESS RELEASE 28 FEBRUARY 2020

Italeaf: Update of the corporate events calendar 2020

Shareholders' Meeting to approve the Annual Financial Report as at 31 December 2018

Board of Directors approval Half-Yearly Financial Report as at June 30, 2019

The Board of Directors of Italeaf, holding company and first Italian company builder, active in the cleantech and smart innovation sectors, listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, has decided to call the Shareholders' Meeting for March 23, 2020 to approve the Financial statements of Italeaf S.p.A. for the year ended December 31, 2018 and to acknowledge the Consolidated Financial Report as at December 31, 2018.

As a result of this decision, Italeaf's Board of Directors has decided to convene the meeting of the Board of Directors for the approval of the Half-Yearly Financial Report as at June 30, 2019 on March 25, 2020.

Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech. Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro (Narni), Terni, and at Milano.

The company controls the smart energy company TerniEnergia, listed on the MTA of the Italian Stock Exchange, Skyrobotic, active in the business development and manufacture of civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive manufacturing, and Italeaf RE, a real estate company. Italeaf holds, among others, a minority stake in Vitruviano LAB, a research center active in the R&D sector for special materials, green chemistry, digital transformation and cleantech.

