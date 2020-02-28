Holmdel, NJ, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS, Inc. closed 2019 as its strongest year yet, delivering more than 4,000 global employers with powerful and intuitive solutions on one unified recruiting platform, so they can hire at scale. Organizations are taking a more strategic approach to global talent attraction and engagement, making the business case for dedicated talent acquisition platforms – now the fastest-growing technology category in the space – forecast to reach $3 billion in worldwide revenue, according to IDC. Of those platforms, iCIMS became No. 1 in recruitment technology market share in 2019, validating the importance of talent acquisition and the software needed to source, engage and hire the right people.

“In order for businesses to grow they must meet their hiring needs – leading organizations know this and are investing in best-in-class tools to hire top talent,” said Ron Kasner, president & interim CEO at iCIMS. “These investments are especially important at a time when the unemployment rate is at record lows, and many employers are vying for skilled talent. Last year, our platform not only enabled our customers to hire more of the people they need to succeed, but also connected millions of job seekers to the right jobs, faster.”

In 2019, iCIMS delivered new products, enhanced offerings and expanded its community of partners to improve the experience and support better outcomes for our customers, including: Launched a new talent acquisition platform, comprised of three independent product suites – Recruitment Marketing Suite, Advanced Communications Suite and Hiring Suite – that can seamlessly integrate with other applicant tracking and HR systems, plus UNIFi, an ecosystem of integrated partner products, to support employers’ quickly evolving needs. Strengthened platform capabilities and insights, enabling the software to process more than 4.6 million job postings, 84 million applications, 4 million hires and nearly 300 million visitors to customers’ career sites last year. Made significant investments in its recruitment marketing technology, which is used by employers like Johnson & Johnson, Siemens and Comcast, to effectively source, nurture and market to candidates, while driving a positive candidate experience and better results with Google-optimized career sites and machine learning capabilities. Developed industry-leading integrations, including a new prebuilt integration for employers to configure, administer and run third-party candidate assessment solutions within the iCIMS Talent Acquisition Platform. Welcomed leading companies including Wipro, Memorial Health System, and Yamaha Motor Manufacturing into the iCIMS community of global customers. Added nearly 80 new partner solutions to its ecosystem to provide easier access to other leading HR solutions and services. Launched new strategic partnerships and strengthened its commitment to existing HCM and candidate sourcing technology partners including Google, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Facebook, Indeed, ADP, Ultimate and Ceridian, so customers can use third-party solutions in one unified platform, with an improved experience for both job candidates and employers. Invested in leaders, including the hire of Frederik Ballon to lead European expansion, Tom Martin to oversee the sales and service organizations, Al Jorajuria to elevate the customer experience, and promoted Irene DeNigris to chief people officer. Grew workforce by 30%, surpassing 1,000 employees across the globe, including its headquarters in Holmdel, NJ, offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., San Jose, CA, Chicago, IL, London, UK, and its remote employee base, to provide better support to customers across the globe.



iCIMS received several awards that validate its strong commitment to employers, including: Recognition as a leader in the three IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide and U.S. Modern Talent Acquisition Suites for large and medium enterprise, as well as small and mid-sized businesses; inclusion in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition from Europe’s leading HR industry analyst firm. Earning a Stevie® Award recognizing iCIMS’ commitment to customer experience. Recognition as an Awesome New Technology of 2019 by the HR Technology Conference and Human Resource Executive for iCIMS Virtual Career Fairs. Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the 13 th year. Receiving two top rankings for providing exceptional talent experiences to its own employees and candidates – the 2019 Association for Talent Development (ATD) BEST Award and a Talent Board North American Candidate Experience (CandE) Award. Certified as one of the Great Places to Work® in the U.S., the global authority on workplace culture.



In 2020, iCIMS will focus on the customer experience, the platform’s user interface, and enhancing core products and integration capabilities to drive customer success. Key initiatives include end-to-end analytics and human-led artificial intelligence – including our patent-pending approach, ensemble AI – to improve candidate job matching and search functionality and empower iCIMS’ global community of customers to win their war for talent. To lead the company through its next phases of growth, Steve Lucas was announced as its new chief executive officer (CEO) earlier this month. The former CEO of Marketo brings extensive leadership experience in enterprise software to iCIMS, along with a proven track record of driving global expansion and innovation.

“I’m proud of the team’s success in 2019 and believe we’re poised for a terrific year ahead as we deliver meaningful outcomes to customers who are growing their businesses with iCIMS. It is our mission to offer customers a great platform so they can make higher quality hires at scale, at a lower cost and in less time, all to increase revenue and profitability to deliver shareholder value,” said Kasner.

Sources:

*IDC Worldwide Talent Acquisition Technologies and Services Forecast, 2019–2023. Doc # US45448319, August, 2019.

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide and US Modern Talent Acquisition Suites for Large Enterprise 2019 Vendor Assessment. Doc #US45016419, April, 2019.

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide and US Modern Talent Acquisition Suites for Medium-Sized Enterprise 2019 Vendor Assessment. Doc #US45018519, April, 2019.

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide and US Modern Talent Acquisition Suites for Small and Midsize Business 2019 Vendor Assessment. Doc #US45020719, April, 2019.

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting programs through an award-winning end-to-end talent acquisition platform and an ecosystem of nearly 300 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports more than 4,000 customers, including nearly 20% of F100 companies hiring 4 million people each year. iCIMS is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.​

