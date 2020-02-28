Holmdel, NJ, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCIMS, Inc. closed 2019 as its strongest year yet, delivering more than 4,000 global employers with powerful and intuitive solutions on one unified recruiting platform, so they can hire at scale. Organizations are taking a more strategic approach to global talent attraction and engagement, making the business case for dedicated talent acquisition platforms – now the fastest-growing technology category in the space – forecast to reach $3 billion in worldwide revenue, according to IDC. Of those platforms, iCIMS became No. 1 in recruitment technology market share in 2019, validating the importance of talent acquisition and the software needed to source, engage and hire the right people.
“In order for businesses to grow they must meet their hiring needs – leading organizations know this and are investing in best-in-class tools to hire top talent,” said Ron Kasner, president & interim CEO at iCIMS. “These investments are especially important at a time when the unemployment rate is at record lows, and many employers are vying for skilled talent. Last year, our platform not only enabled our customers to hire more of the people they need to succeed, but also connected millions of job seekers to the right jobs, faster.”
In 2020, iCIMS will focus on the customer experience, the platform’s user interface, and enhancing core products and integration capabilities to drive customer success. Key initiatives include end-to-end analytics and human-led artificial intelligence – including our patent-pending approach, ensemble AI – to improve candidate job matching and search functionality and empower iCIMS’ global community of customers to win their war for talent. To lead the company through its next phases of growth, Steve Lucas was announced as its new chief executive officer (CEO) earlier this month. The former CEO of Marketo brings extensive leadership experience in enterprise software to iCIMS, along with a proven track record of driving global expansion and innovation.
“I’m proud of the team’s success in 2019 and believe we’re poised for a terrific year ahead as we deliver meaningful outcomes to customers who are growing their businesses with iCIMS. It is our mission to offer customers a great platform so they can make higher quality hires at scale, at a lower cost and in less time, all to increase revenue and profitability to deliver shareholder value,” said Kasner.
Sources:
*IDC Worldwide Talent Acquisition Technologies and Services Forecast, 2019–2023. Doc # US45448319, August, 2019.
*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide and US Modern Talent Acquisition Suites for Large Enterprise 2019 Vendor Assessment. Doc #US45016419, April, 2019.
*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide and US Modern Talent Acquisition Suites for Medium-Sized Enterprise 2019 Vendor Assessment. Doc #US45018519, April, 2019.
*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide and US Modern Talent Acquisition Suites for Small and Midsize Business 2019 Vendor Assessment. Doc #US45020719, April, 2019.
About iCIMS:
iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting programs through an award-winning end-to-end talent acquisition platform and an ecosystem of nearly 300 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports more than 4,000 customers, including nearly 20% of F100 companies hiring 4 million people each year. iCIMS is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.
Carlee Pett iCIMS, Inc. 7325207453 carlee.pett@icims.com
iCIMS, Inc.
Matawan, New Jersey, UNITED STATES
Carlee Pett iCIMS, Inc. 7325207453 carlee.pett@icims.com
iCIMS, Inc. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: