The management board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS sent to the Supervisory Board for approval the 2019 audited annual report of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS. Financial results remained unchanged compared to the preliminary financial results published on 14th of February 2020.

The consolidated sales revenue of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS for year 2019 was EUR 9.512 million, which increased by 10% in a year. The net profit of the same period was 7.737 million euros (2018 12 months: 6.299 thousand euros).

The management board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS proposes to the Supervisory Board and the General Meeting of Shareholders to pay a dividend of 82 cents per share, ie a total of EUR 3.465 million.

The EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS audited and consolidated Annual Report 2019 is attached to the announcement and is available on EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS website www.eref.ee.

