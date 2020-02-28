FLSmidth has appointed the Finnish digitalization specialist Mikko Tepponen as new Chief Digital Officer.



Coming to FLSmidth from Wärtsilä, Mikko Tepponen brings extensive knowledge in digital transformation of industrial companies. His experiences include the digital framework around topics such as product development, internal efficiencies, customer behaviour, data architecture and a digital culture. These will also be focus areas for him in FLSmidth.

FLSmidth CEO Thomas Schulz looks forward to further strengthening the digital offerings of FLSmidth:

“Mikko’s joining FLSmidth at this time is well-timed with the launch of our MissionZero agenda. Calling on his years of experience in automation and digital in heavy industry, he brings the right experience mix to embed digitalization and innovation into our processes; from R&D to go-to-market, working alongside our product development teams in both industries,” Thomas Schulz comments.

Mikko Tepponen is looking forward to joining FLSmidth and relocating to Copenhagen:

“Digitalization is no longer an option, it’s a must for all industries, including Cement and Mining, enabling innovation and new business models for increased productivity and sustainability. I am excited to step into the role of Chief Digital Officer, and continuing FLSmidth’s digital transformation. I look forward to working together with our customers and employees to unlock the value of digital,” states Mikko.

Mikko Tepponen will start working for FLSmidth June 1 2020.





