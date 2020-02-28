In 2019, Group’s sales reached 137 253 thousand EUR, which is an increase by 10% or 12 997 thousand EUR.

Group’s EBITDA was 37 192 thousand EUR, which is by 84% higher.

Group’s profit reached 27 443 thousand EUR, which is the largest profit amount in history.

In 2020, Group forecasts revenues of 135 500 thousand EUR and net profit of 14 200 thousand EUR.

“The year 2019 is the financial best year for Olainfarm Group as well as in sales revenue as net profit. These great results are a good platform to continue to grow and with our products bring value for more and more patients. With the establishment of our new subsidiary in Russia we plan to strengthen our positions in our key markets. We are also well on our way to becoming in the top 10 of pharmaceutical manufacturers in Central Eastern Europe,” said Jeroen Weites, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Olainfarm.

Group’s sales during the 4th quarter of 2019 were 38 479 thousand EUR and that is by 11% more than in the last quarter of 2018 when sales were 34 751 thousand EUR. In the 4th quarter 2019 EBITDA was 10 935 thousand EUR that surpassed the figure of the last quarter of 2018 by 5 036 thousand EUR or 85%. Profit for the last quarter of 2019 was 8 245 thousand EUR, which is an increase by 152% in comparison with the same period 2018.

During the full year of 2019 Group’s sales reached 137 253 thousand EUR, which is an increase by 10% or 12 997 thousand EUR compared to 2018. Group’s EBITDA figure in 2019 was 37 192 thousand EUR, which is by 84% or 16 964 thousand EUR more than the results of 2018. Group’s net profit in 2019 was 27 443 thousand EUR, which is the largest net profit amount in history of the Group. Profit increased by 156% or 16 712 thousand EUR in comparison with 2018.

The reporting period profit was favorably affected by the increase in gross profit by 9 973 thousand EUR, which is related to the major final dosage forms manufacturing in larger quantities, decrease in selling expense by 7 132 thousand EUR due to review of relations with marketing partners and income from foreign exchange fluctuations (2 187 thousand EUR) against losses of 2 368 thousand EUR from foreign exchange fluctuations in 2018. Additional net profit of approximately 4 750 thousand EUR was generated due to extraordinary sales to Russia. The net profit was negatively affected by increase in administrative expenses and impairments.

Group’s successful operations allowed to accumulate 15 225 thousand EUR at the end of 2019 and that will be one of the main sources of financing for fixed assets purchases and investments as well as investments into research and development activities linked for accomplishing clinical trials.

According to the approved Dividend policy the Management Board for 2019 will recommend dividend payout of 20% of Parent audited net profit.

Group’s Debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) during 2019 increased from 2.1 to 3.1. Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio has been improving for the third year in a row and was 0.2 at the end of 2019.

The Group’s main business segment is final dosage forms that are manufactured by Parent in Olaine. In 2019 pharmaceutical products worth 80 991 thousand EUR were sold, which is an increase by 14% or 10 044 thousand EUR if compared to 2018.

Parent’s sales to various countries and regions during 2019 had mostly positive trend. If compared to 2018 results, sales to Russia increased by 23%, Latvia by 5%, Belarus by 10%, the Central Asian region by 13%, the EU countries by 12%, sales to Other countries by 10%. Decline in sales was in Ukraine and the Caucasian region by 4% and 3%, respectively.

Throughout 2019 sales of JSC Olainfarm main final dosage forms continued to increase. A share of the best sold product Noofen increased to 20% that is by one percentage point more than a year before. The share of the three largest products: Noofen, Neiromidin and Furamag/Furasol comprised 56% that is also by one percentage point higher than a year before. At the same time in the 4th quarter this year the bestselling product was Noofen with 22% share, followed by Neiromidin with 21% and Furamag/Furasol group with 17%.

Pharmacies segment in 2019 generated revenue increase by 7% compared to 2018 and reached 25 417 thousand EUR. During the 4th quarter 2019 sales of pharmacies were 6 776 thousand EUR, which is 6% increase in comparison with the same period in 2018.

Revenues of Compression materials segment in 2019 were 8 793 thousand EUR that is 8% or 713 thousand EUR less than a year before. Sales of compression goods during the last quarter of 2019 were 2 349 thousand EUR, which is a drop by 13% against the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Revenues of Wholesale segment from external customers were 5 382 thousand EUR, which is a decline by 2% or 104 thousand EUR. Wholesale revenues in the 4th quarter 2019 were 11% more than during the same period 2018 and reached 1 485 thousand EUR.

The Chemical segment’s income in 2019 was 16% higher than in 2018 and reached 5 124 thousand EUR. Revenues from chemical products in the 4th quarter of 2019 were 1 097 thousand EUR, which is a decline by 20% if compared to the last quarter of 2018.

Other segment combines Silvanols, Diamed and Olainmed medical facilities, Belarussian manufacturing company Biotest and other, and this segment generated 11 546 thousand EUR in revenues in 2019, which is 15% more than in 2018. During the last quarter of 2019 sales increased by 4% and were 3 128 thousand EUR.

According to the previous plan a set of pre-clinical and clinical trials was conducted in 2019. Throughout 2019 five 1st phase clinical trials (pharmakinetics and bioavailability) were started with completion of trial planning, drafting required documentation and issue of permits. Trials are set to close and final reports to be received in the 1st to 3rd quarters, 2020.

At the same time in 2019 planning and preparation phase for 3rd phase clinical trials for two final dosage forms took place, with a plan to start the trials in 2020. Implementation of clinical trials for peripheral nervous system diseases is planned for the 1st quarter, 2020.

During 2020 substantial investments are intended for planning of clinical trials in order to start one 1st phase clinical trial and three 3rd phase clinical trials in the period of 4th quarter 2020 – 1st quarter 2021.

For 2020, Group estimates revenues to be 135.5 million EUR and net profit of 14.3 million EUR as well as EPS of 1 EUR. JSC Olainfarm forecast revenues in amount of 97.3 million EUR and net profit of 13.4 million EUR.

During this year the Group’s capital expenditures are planned in amount of 19.5 million EUR, incl. 9.4 million EUR in product development. Strong cash position and high forecasted operating cash flows allow the Group to finance investments and to continue repayment of borrowings.

At the same time Group estimates that in the 1st quarter 2020 revenues and net profit will be lower than the results in 2019, however, accelerated in-market performance in the following quarters will allow to reach annual forecasts.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Group 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 EUR '000 EUR '000 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 38 688 36 619 Property, plant and equipment 42 463 43 697 Right-of-use assets 7 069 - Investment properties 3 428 3 492 Other non-current assets 801 983 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 92 449 84 791 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 28 655 25 794 Receivables 36 031 34 637 Cash 15 225 2 689 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 79 911 63 120 TOTAL ASSETS 172 360 147 911 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital 19 719 19 719 Share premium 2 504 2 504 Reserves (12) (224) Retained earnings 109 113 83 079 TOTAL EQUITY 131 324 105 078 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings and lease liabilities 12 021 1 793 Deferred income 3 194 2 878 Total Non-Current Liabilities 15 215 4 671 Current liabilities Borrowings and lease liabilities 9 732 23 236 Trade payables and other liabilities 15 594 14 540 Deferred income 495 386 Total Current Liabilities 25 821 38 162 TOTAL LIABILITIES 41 036 42 833 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 172 360 147 911

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Group Group Q4 2019 Q4 2018 M12 2019 M12 2018 EUR '000 EUR '000 EUR '000 EUR '000 Revenue 38 479 34 751 137 253 124 256 Cost of goods sold (13 975) (13 596) (52 424) (49 400) Gross Profit 24 504 21 155 84 829 74 856 Selling expense (7 803) (10 576) (30 159) (37 291) Administrative expense (6 203) (7 312) (26 670) (24 427) Other operating income 740 612 2 317 2 559 Other operating expense (2 812) 734 (4 074) (1 726) Share of profit of an associate 6 23 98 106 Financial income 167 19 2 260 76 Financial expense (223) (994) (926) (2 788) Profit Before Tax 8 376 3 661 27 675 11 365 Corporate income tax (179) (380) (279) (630) Deferred corporate income tax 48 (4) 47 (4) PROFIT FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD 8 245 3 277 27 443 10 731 Other comprehensive income for the reporting period (59) (67) 212 (150) Total comprehensive income for the reporting period 8 186 3 210 27 655 10 581 Total comprehensive income attributable to: The equity holders of the Parent Company 8 186 3 210 27 655 10 581 Non-controlling interests - - - - Basic and diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.59 0.23 1.95 0.76

JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top -quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 60 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.

