Join abercrombie kids’ Kind Crew by completing the #PlayItForward Challenge, a 15-second fun and engaging dance. For every dance post using #PlayItForward on Instagram or Facebook, abercrombie kids will donate $1 to On Our Sleeves*, a movement to help remove the stigma surrounding children’s mental health. *up to $10,000

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- abercrombie kids, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), happily announces the launch of its “Kind Crew”, a team of six kids enlisted to inspire other young people and spread kindness through various on-the-ground and digital activations. While noteworthy for their own individual talents, each member of the Kind Crew was selected because they embody kindness in their own lives, spreading messages of acceptance, authenticity and positivity wherever they go. The Kind Crew initiatives will aim to make the world a more compassionate, understanding and kind place. To support this, abercrombie kids will also benefit several organizations dedicated to children’s wellness, beginning with On Our Sleeves™, the movement to transform children's mental health.



Throughout 2020, members of the Kind Crew will appear at in-person events, engage with fellow kids via social media posts on both their own and abercrombie kids’ accounts, and appear in an exclusive video series for Nickelodeon’s YouTube Kids channel, called “Play On.” The Kind Crew’s first endeavor is the #PlayItForward Challenge, a 15-second fun and engaging dance challenge featuring some of today’s top moves. The dance premiered at a pop-up event at Playground LA in Los Angeles on February 22, where Kind Crew members ( JT Church , Dani and Dannah Lane , Lilliana Ketchman , Charlie Garton and Nicole Laeno ) and dozens of others participated in engaging activities, crafts and learned the dance.

Kids are encouraged to replicate the dance and post to their own social media accounts, or ask to share on their parents’ accounts – all in an effort to spread joy and give back. For every dance post using #PlayItForward on Instagram or Facebook, abercrombie kids will donate $1 to On Our Sleeves * to help remove the stigma surrounding children’s mental health.

Started on World Mental Health Day in 2018, the On Our Sleeves movement, which is spearheaded by Nationwide Children's Hospital In Columbus, Ohio, offers free online content and resources for families navigating mental health issues, spreads awareness to fight the stigma, and provides support for accelerating children’s behavioral health research at Nationwide Children’s.

“The Kind Crew was created to bring more kindness, understanding and joy into the world, which aligns with abercrombie kids’ brand mission. We couldn’t think of a better way to kick off this initiative than bringing our customers together with the #PlayItForward Challenge,” said Kristin Scott, President, Global Brands at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We’re so excited for others to join our call for kindness, and have fun while doing it, to benefit a fantastic platform like On Our Sleeves.”

In addition to the #PlayItForward dance challenge, abercrombie kids will continue to support On Our Sleeves with a round-up program through May. In the US, for every abercrombie kids purchase made in store or online, customers will be able to round up their purchase to help provide additional support for the movement's important work.

To learn the #PlayItForward Challenge choreography and see the dance in action, visit and follow abercrombie kids’ Instagram at @abercrombie . To meet the Kind Crew, check out the first episode of “Play It Forward” highlighting the group on Nickelodeon’s YouTube Kids Channel . To discover more about On Our Sleeves and the important work Nationwide Children’s Hospital is doing for children’s mental health, visit www.onoursleeves.org .

About abercrombie kids

A global specialty retailer of quality, comfortable, made-to-play favorites, abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better everything.

abercrombie kids is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF), and is sold through approximately 70 stores worldwide as Q3 2019 and www.abercrombie.com globally.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f21a450-c579-4fca-8510-718b6ae36822