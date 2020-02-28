Company announcement no 2-2020

Konsolidator gets customer number 5 on the Swedish market and reaches 90 customers and DKK 5m in ARR

Konsolidator hired a Swedish country manager at the end of September 2019. Today, Konsolidator signed with customer no. 5 in the Swedish market.

Hiring a country manager and establishing local presence has enabled Konsolidator to have several more sales meetings which has increased brand awareness much quicker. The Swedish market has an estimated reach of 7,500 potential customers and is an integrated part of Konsolidator’s growth strategy.

With the signing of customer no. 5 in Sweden Konsolidator surpassed DKK 5 million in annual recurring revenue. Konsolidator has earlier announced an ARR between DKK 5-6m as per 31 December 2019, which were achieved in February 2020.

“We have experienced a great demand for a consolidation software as ours in Sweden. Our market approach has been a little bit different than our market approach to the UK market. We have hired a country manager before starting our digital marketing. With the digital marketing and a country manager we have reached five customers in 5 months which we find very positive and quick.” says CEO, Claus Finderup Grove.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator is a cloud-based and standardized SaaS consolidation and reporting tool that automates consolidation and monthly reporting and delivers accurate and timely management information based on corporate key ratios. Konsolidator wants to make financial consolidation and reporting easier for small- and medium-sized groups. The time the groups save, and the quality data obtained when using Konsolidator's cloud-based tool means that the groups can make better decisions and thus deliver higher strategic value.

