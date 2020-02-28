AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania



AB Amber Grid hereby informs that on 28th February 2020 District Court of Vilnius Region delivered judgment in the case under the claim of UAB MT Group regarding decisions of the GIPL procurement commission.



The Court maintained results of tender of the construction of GIPL.



The Court:



1) has partially upheld the claim and

- declared 8th November 2019 decision of the procurement commission regarding evaluation of the A part of the proposal of the group of the tenderers UAB MT Group and Rafako S.A. illegal to the extent that 1 point had not been granted;

- declared 10th December 2019 decision of AB Amber Grid procurement commission regarding final ranking of the tenders and the winning tender illegal whereby group of the tenderers UAB MT Group and Rafako S.A. was granted final score

is of economic efficiencies, being understood that the final score is 91,9255;

2) rejected the rest of the claim;

3) terminated the case in respect of the claim of UAB MT Group to declare 10th December 2019 decision of the procurement commission regarding final ranking of the tenders and the winning tender illegal on the grounds of 20th December 2019 claim of UAB MT Group.

