SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc., (NASDAQ:GFED), the holding company (the “Company”) for Guaranty Bank, today announces that the Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase plan for up to 250,000 shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock, which represents approximately 6% of the outstanding shares. The plan is authorized through December 31, 2022.
Shares of common stock may be repurchased through open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, pursuant to a trading plan in accordance with applicable securities laws. The timing and amount of share repurchases will be depend on several factors, including the market price of the common stock, general market and economic conditions, legal and regulatory requirements and the Company’s financial performance. The share repurchase plan does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular number shares, and the Board of Directors may modify, amend or terminate the plan at any time.
About Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has 16 full-service branches in Greene, Christian, Jasper and Newton Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 32,000 ATMs nationwide. For more information visit the Guaranty Bank website: www.gbankmo.com.
The Company may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements,” including statements contained in the Company’s filings with the SEC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Company, which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “expects,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions, that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Company’s financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements:
|Contacts:
|Shaun A. Burke, President and CEO or Carter M. Peters, CFO
2144 E. Republic Road, Suite F200
Springfield, MO 65804
1.833.875.2492
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc.
Springfield, Missouri, UNITED STATES
GF_Logo_Blue_H (2).jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: