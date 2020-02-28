PRESS RELEASE 28 FEBRUARY 2020

Italeaf: Registered in the commercial register of the deed of merger by incorporation of Softeco Sismat Srl into TerniEnergia SpA

·Update of the corporate events calendar: management presentation webinar 4 March 2020 at 6.00 p.m.

TerniEnergia, a smart company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange's electronic share market (MTA) and part of the Italeaf Group, TerniEnergia, smart company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) of Borsa Italiana and part of Italeaf Group - following the press releases issued on October 30, 2019, December 3, 2019 and February 20, 2020 - informs that today the Deed of merger by incorporation of Softeco Sismat Srl into TerniEnergia Spa, signed on February 20, 2020, has been registered with the Commercial Registers of Terni and Genoa. According to the merger deed, the merger will become effective from the first day of the month following the date of the last entry of the deed in the competent Commercial Register, therefore on March 1, 2020 (the "Effective Date of the Merger"), but Softeco's activities will be charged to TerniEnergia's financial statements with effect from January 1, 2020. From the same day will also take effect the fiscal effects of the Merger.

It should also be noted that in line with the measures adopted by the Government and other authorities to contain the risk of coronavirus contagion, the event for the presentation of the merger between TerniEnergia and Softeco scheduled at the Museum of Science and Technology "Leonardo da Vinci" in Milan for the next March 3, 2020 at 11.00 a.m. has been cancelled. The Company will however organize a WEBINAR on Wednesday, March 4th at 6.00 p.m. on the platform http://www.investors-mag.it.

Participants: Stefano Neri (Chairman and CEO), Laura Bizzarri (Managing Director), Massimo Mannori (General Manager), Stefano Bianchi (R&I Manager).

For registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1993725048594916365

This press release is also available on the Company website: www.italeaf.com

Italeaf SpA is obliged to make public this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 16.00 CET on 28 February 2020.

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8 5030 1550, email: ca@mangold.se, is the Certified Adviser of Italeaf SpA on Nasdaq First North.

For further information please contact:

Claudio Borgna CFO – Italeaf S.p.A.

Email: borgna@italeaf.com

Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech. Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro (Narni), Terni, and at Milano.

The company controls the smart energy company TerniEnergia, listed on the MTA of the Italian Stock Exchange, Skyrobotic, active in the business development and manufacture of civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive manufacturing, and Italeaf RE, a real estate company. Italeaf holds, among others, a minority stake in Vitruviano LAB, a research center active in the R&D sector for special materials, green chemistry, digital transformation and cleantech.

Attachment