Chantilly, VA, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) and Select Community Services (SCS) were recently honored at Community Associations Institute (CAI) Washington Metropolitan Chapter’s “Resolve to Evolve” Jump Start January event at the Fairview Park Marriott in Falls Church, VA.



Jump Start January is the Chapter’s annual volunteer roundup that features a networking breakfast, a motivational speech, and a committee trade show. The team received the following awards:

Small Community Association of the Year – Lakeport Cluster – managed by SCS

Communicator of the Year – Dominion Valley – managed by CMC

Charitable Community of the Year – Heritage Hunt – managed by CMC

“The CMC and SCS teams and our managed communities are extremely honored to be recognized by CAI during their Jump Start January event,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “We are dedicated to serving our clients each day. The hard work and unwavering commitment of the boards show through the success of their communities and their satisfied residents. We look forward to the continued partnerships with these special communities.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



