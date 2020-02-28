On behalf of Sbanken ASA, DNB Markets has on 28 February 2020 purchased 26 200 shares for use in Sbanken's share purchase programmes for employees and executive managers.



The shares have been acquired at an average price of NOK 63.8445 per share.

After this, Sbanken ASA owns a total of 143 400 own shares.

Contact details, Investor Relations:

Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045

Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



