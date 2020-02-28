Based on preliminary unaudited results Company‘s sales over year 2019 accounted to 170.6 million EUR, or 1.1% higher compare with previous year. Sales resulted over year 2018 were 168.7 million EUR.

Company’s EBITDA in year 2019 accounted to 10.7 million EUR and decreased by 16% compare with 9.2 million EUR EBITDA a year ago.

Company’s net profit over the year 2019 was 4.0 million EUR. Compare with a 2.2 million EUR net profit accounted in 2018.

Audrius Statulevičius

CFO

+370 52461419

Attachment