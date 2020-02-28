Sunborn Finance Oyj: INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY - DECEMBER 2019
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
28th of February 2020
This is a summary of the Q4 2019 financial report. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at www.sunborn.com/press/
|Key Figures (IFRS) - Issuer Sunborn Finance Oyj
|EUR thousand
|Q4 / 2019
1 Oct - 31 Dec 2019
(3 months)
|Q4 / 2018
1 Oct - 31 Dec 2018
(3 months)
|Y 2019
1 Jan- 31 Dec 2019
(12 months)
|Y 2018
1 Nov 2017 – 31 Dec 2018
(14 months)
|Revenue
|906
|895
|3 625
|4 136
|EBITDA
|723
|710
|2 806
|3 295
|Investment property (Spa Hotels)
|65 914
|63 500
|Total equity
|6 909
|6 374
|Bond
|49 130
|48 883
Executive Director, Hans Niemi
“A good end of the year for both Sunborn Finance Oyj and underlying operations in Naantali and
Ruissalo Spa, both properties now taking benefit of the major renovation investments and cost
adjustments realized. Sunborn Finance Oyj Rental income was as expected at 0.9 M euros (0.9 M euros)
and costs were in line with previous year.
Operator Q4 revenues increased +20.8 % and EBITDA by +57.6 %. Full FY 2019 Operator revenues for
full FY 2019 increased +8.9 % and EBITDA by +4.7 %. Q4 benefitted from higher sales and tighter cost
management and the management is expecting the positive trend to continue during year 2020 with promising
expectations for Revenue growth.”
Sunborn Finance Oyj Financial summary 1 January – 31 December 2019
Sunborn Finance revenue consists of fixed lease income from the operator and other services income.
Lease income 1-12/2019 was 3.6 M€. Other services income refers to personnel costs for facility
services and is a cost/income neutral line item.
The value of the Spa hotels is at Naantali Spa 55.7 M€ and at Ruissalo Spa 28.7 M€.
(1/3 in Sunborn Finance assets) according the valuation reports.
Notable events during and after the end of the reporting period
The company completed the listing of the Senior Secured Floating Rate Bond to Nasdaq Helsinki
on 8th of February, 2019.
Business environment
No notable changes in the business environment.
Estimated future development
The company estimates that its financial performance and debt service capacity will remain stable.
Sunborn Finance Oyj
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Sunborn Group Executive Director Hans Niemi, hans.niemi@sunborn.com
Sunborn Group CFO Niina Stade, niina.stade@sunborn.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
www.sunborn.com/press/
Sunborn Group in brief
Sunborn is over 40 years old, privately owned company based in Finland, with decades of experience in the hospitality sector. Our focus is on the development of luxury spa and yacht hotels, restaurants and other high-quality property.
Sunborn is present at the moment in Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom and Gibraltar. Operations vary from spa resorts and residential communities to hotels and yacht hotels, restaurants, and catering operations in the best locations.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Sunborn Finance Oyj in any jurisdiction.
Attachment
Sunborn Finance Oyj
Turku, FINLAND
Sunborn_Finance Q4 2019 ReportFILE URL | Copy the link below