Sunborn Finance Oyj: INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY - DECEMBER 2019

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

28th of February 2020

This is a summary of the Q4 2019 financial report. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at www.sunborn.com/press/

Key Figures (IFRS) - Issuer Sunborn Finance Oyj



EUR thousand Q4 / 2019



1 Oct - 31 Dec 2019



(3 months) Q4 / 2018



1 Oct - 31 Dec 2018



(3 months) Y 2019



1 Jan- 31 Dec 2019



(12 months) Y 2018



1 Nov 2017 – 31 Dec 2018



(14 months) Revenue 906 895 3 625 4 136 EBITDA 723 710 2 806 3 295 Investment property (Spa Hotels) 65 914 63 500 Total equity 6 909 6 374 Bond 49 130 48 883

Executive Director, Hans Niemi

“A good end of the year for both Sunborn Finance Oyj and underlying operations in Naantali and

Ruissalo Spa, both properties now taking benefit of the major renovation investments and cost

adjustments realized. Sunborn Finance Oyj Rental income was as expected at 0.9 M euros (0.9 M euros)

and costs were in line with previous year.

Operator Q4 revenues increased +20.8 % and EBITDA by +57.6 %. Full FY 2019 Operator revenues for

full FY 2019 increased +8.9 % and EBITDA by +4.7 %. Q4 benefitted from higher sales and tighter cost

management and the management is expecting the positive trend to continue during year 2020 with promising

expectations for Revenue growth.”

Sunborn Finance Oyj Financial summary 1 January – 31 December 2019

Sunborn Finance revenue consists of fixed lease income from the operator and other services income.

Lease income 1-12/2019 was 3.6 M€. Other services income refers to personnel costs for facility

services and is a cost/income neutral line item.

The value of the Spa hotels is at Naantali Spa 55.7 M€ and at Ruissalo Spa 28.7 M€.

(1/3 in Sunborn Finance assets) according the valuation reports.

Notable events during and after the end of the reporting period

The company completed the listing of the Senior Secured Floating Rate Bond to Nasdaq Helsinki

on 8th of February, 2019.

Business environment

No notable changes in the business environment.

Estimated future development

The company estimates that its financial performance and debt service capacity will remain stable.

Sunborn Finance Oyj

Board of Directors



Sunborn Group in brief

Sunborn is over 40 years old, privately owned company based in Finland, with decades of experience in the hospitality sector. Our focus is on the development of luxury spa and yacht hotels, restaurants and other high-quality property.

Sunborn is present at the moment in Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom and Gibraltar. Operations vary from spa resorts and residential communities to hotels and yacht hotels, restaurants, and catering operations in the best locations.

www.sunborn.com



