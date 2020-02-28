WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data on US physician sentiment about the preparedness of the US healthcare system for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) showed a decline in confidence by respondents in preparedness on many levels. These findings are from new research conducted and sourced by InCrowd’s proprietary Crowd of healthcare professionals (HCPs). InCrowd is the pioneer for real-time, high-quality primary market intelligence for the life science industry.
InCrowd fielded Wave 2 of its COVID-19 Tracking Report on February 26-27, 2020 in an effort to closely monitor treating physicians’ awareness, perceptions, preparedness, and concerns related to the virus.
“We’re definitely observing growing frustration from our physicians as we monitor this important issue,” said Daniel S. Fitzgerald, InCrowd CEO and president. “Respondent confidence around preparedness of the physicians themselves has declined since our first wave, as well as preparedness related to their facilities, and their views of the general preparedness of the country. We’ll continue to track this important public health emergency and share our findings.”
Physicians had a variety of concerns regarding the virus and the preparedness to address it:
Additionally, in Wave 1, none of the respondents reported that he or she suspected or knew that any of his or her patients had COVID-19. In Wave 2, one respondent reported that she suspected or knew that one or more of her patients had COVID-19. This case was reported in California.
Findings related to protocols include test kit access, willingness to test, and recommended protocols in place at health facilities:
InCrowd’s COVID-19 data reflects the views and opinions of a cross-section of US physicians who are part of InCrowd's panel of HCPs. This research incorporated data from n=150 qualified, US physicians responding to a 5-minute MicroSurvey for Wave 1 between January 31–February 4, 2020. Wave 1 participants included emergency medicine or critical care specialists (53% or n=78), pediatricians (25% or n=37), and primary care physicians (23% or n=35), each of whom is treating 20 or more unique patients for flu-like symptoms. Wave 2 was fielded between February 26-27, 2020. Wave 2 respondents included emergency medicine or critical care specialists (50% or n=76), pediatricians (25% or n=37), and primary care physicians (25% or n=37), each treating 20 or more unique patients for flu-like symptoms.
