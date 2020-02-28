Sunborn London Oyj: HALF YEAR REPORT FOR JULY – DECEMBER 2019

Key Figures

EUR thousand 1 Jul – 31 Dec 2019 1 Jul – 31 Dec 2018 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2019 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2018 Rental income 1 472 1 450 2 945 2 913 Operating profit 649 633 1 336 1 324 Investment property (Yacht hotel) 37 907 39 412 Total Equity 29 128 30 254 Borrowings 29 814 30 297

Financial summary 1 July – 31 December 2019

Rental Income for the reporting period was 1.47 M€ (1.46 M€). Rental income in EUR was slightly affected by FX fluctuations.

Operating costs are in line with previous year.

Fair value of the yacht hotel as at 31 December 2019 approximates the book value of the yacht hotel. The volatility in the fair value is mainly due to fluctuation of the GBP/EUR exchange rate.

Business environment

Volatility in GBP versus EUR is expected to continue due to ongoing Brexit process. UK transitional arrangements for leaving the EU is ending 31.12.2020 and the negotiations for the continuing relationship will cause market and FX movements towards the end of the year. The issuer has kept and continues to keep a prudent hedging practice in place to protect against major adverse movement in GBP.

Estimate future development

The company estimates that its financial performance and debt service capacity will remain stable.

Notable events during and reporting period after the end of the reporting period

No significant event to report.

Short-term risks and uncertainties

The management review financial risks on regular basis to manage financial risk position and decide on necessary actions.

