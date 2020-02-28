



MANAGEMENT REPORT





Consolidated net sales for Q4 2019 were € 3.23 million, up 14% when comparing sales of continued operations for the same period last year (Q4 2018: € 2.83 million). Fibreboard sales of € 2.78 million were up 16% due to new customers in the display board and door core segments. Furniture retail sales declined as a result of closure of its shops in Tartu (shop closed in November 2019), Vilnius, and Riga. The remaining retail shops in Tallinn and Pärnu will close on 31.01.2020.

The Group recorded EBITDA of € 141 thousand for Q4 2019 for its continuing operations (vs Q4 2018: EBITDA of € 190 thousand from continued operations). The Q4 EBITDA result for 2019 includes one-off operating income of € 324 thousand from revaluation of its property subsidiary Pärnu Riverside Development.

Fibreboard activities in Q4 2019 resulted in EBITDA being negative € 119 thousand (Q4 2018: negative € 69 thousand). Fibreboard profitability was negatively impacted due to leakages in one of its driers, which resulted in substantial higher consumption of energy during Q4. The replacement of elements in the drier is taking place in Q1 2020, which should result in energy consumption going back to normal levels. Furniture Retail EBITDA for Q4 2019 was negative € 66 thousand (Q4 2018: negative € 24 thousand). The reason for this loss was caused by declining sales and reduced sales margin from the closure of the Tartu shop and initiating closure sales from the remaining two shops, in Tallinn and Pärnu. Pärnu Riverside Development recorded Q4 2019 EBITDA of € 322 thousand, which included a one-off operating income of € 324 thousand resulting from the revaluation of the property

After depreciation and net financial costs, the Group’s net result for Q4 2019 from continuing operation was thus a loss of € 75 thousand (Q4 2018: net profit € 11 thousand from continuing operation).

Consolidated net sales for 12 months 2019 from continuing operations were € 13.33 million, being a 6% increase compared to the same period in 2018 from continuing operations (2018: € 12.53 million). Fibreboard activities showed sales of € 11.75 million in 2019, this being 7% sales increase from previous year, due to securing new customers in display board and door core segments. Furniture Retail sales in 2019 from its continuing shops in Tallinn and Pärnu of € 1.52 million were 1% lower than previous year. Sales from our new property subsidiary was € 111 thousand in 2019 (2018: no activities).

Group net loss for 12 months 2019 of € 1.13 million from continuing operations (2018: loss of € 360 thousand from continuing operations) were substantially influenced by the net loss of € 540 thousand recorded from the disposal of Skano Furniture Factory.

DIVISIONAL REVIEW

REVENUE BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS





€ thousand € thousand Q4 2019 Q4 2018 12M 2019 12M 2018 Continued operations Fibreboards production and sales 2,775 2,404 11,745 11,007 Furniture retail 390 441 1,515 1,536 Real Estate Management 63 0 111 0 Group transactions (1) (10) (38) (15) TOTAL from continued operations 3,226 2,835 13,333 12,528 Discontinued operations 0 594 1,215 2,270 TOTAL 3,226 3,429 14,548 14,797

Profit by business segments

€ thousand Q4 2019 Q4 2018 12M 2019 12M 2018 Continued operations EBITDA by business units: Fibreboards production and sales (119) (69) 51 280 Furniture retail (66) (24) (200) (104) Real Estate Management 322 0 352 0 Group transactions 5 283 104 253 TOTAL EBITDA 141 190 308 428 Depreciation 177 135 652 558 TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT/ LOSS (35) 55 (344) (130) Net financial costs 39 42 783* 228 Income tax 0 2 2 NET PROFIT/ LOSS (75) 11 (1,127) (360) Discontinued operations 0 (397) (271) (532) TOTAL (75) (386) (1,398) (891)

* Discontinued operations, the subsidiary has been sold on 05.09.2019 which we incurred a loss of € 540 thousand on sale of Skano Furniture Factory.





NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD: FIBREBOARD SALES

Fibreboard sales in Q4 2019 were € 2.78 million, up 16% from Q4 2018. We recorded sales increase in emerging markets in Asia and Africa while also continuing sales growth in EU due to securing new customers. Finland, our largest market, continued to experience sales decline despite Nordic Fibreboard keeping its market share within soft density fibreboard segment, thus reflecting the growth of other materials for use in the construction sector, mainly in new build of apartment houses. The increase in energy cost in the last quarter caused by leakages in one of our driers had a negative impact on our profitability, resulting in EBITDA for Q4 2019 being negative € 119 thousand (Q4 2018 EBITDA was negative € 69 thousand).

Fibreboard sales for 12 months 2019 were € 11.75 million, which is 7% increase from year 2018 sales of € 11.01 million. Sales growth in the EU were mainly driven by securing new customers in both the display board and the door core segments. Sales to Russia showed a modest increase in 2019, reflecting the slight increase in business confidence and business activity in that market. Middle East markets continue to experience subdued economic environment. In Asia we secured new customers in new countries, and in Africa we benefitted from a loss of a key competitor. Fibreboard recorded EBITDA of € 51 thousand for full year 2019 (2018: € 280 thousand), the reduced profitability in 2019 compared to 2018 were due to extra start-up costs being incurred as a result of working with new products for customers in the door core and display board segment, as well as the aforementioned increase in energy costs due to leakage in one of our driers.

SKANO FURNITURE FACTORY: FURNITURE PRODUCTION AND WHOLESALE

Furniture wholesale had no sales in Q4 2019, because the Furniture company was sold on 05.09.2019.

SKANO FURNITURE: RETAIL SALES

Furniture retail sales in Q4 2019 were € 390 thousand, down 13% (2018 Q4 € 441 thousand) from same period last year. The sales decline was mainly due to closure of Latvia, Lithuania and Tartu shops. The last two stores in Estonia were closed on 31.01.2020. These shops closures marks the end of the furniture retail business.



PÄRNU RIVERSIDE DEVELOPMENT: REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT

Pärnu Riverside Development owns the property located at Suur-Jõe 48 in Pärnu. The property has some rental tenants which resulted in rental income, ie sales, of € 62 thousand in Q4 2019 (12 months 2019 sales were € 111 thousand). Q4 EBITDA was € 322 thousand, and included a one-off income of € 324 thousand due to the revaluation of the property. EBITDA for 12 months 2019 was € 352 thousand.



BALANCE SHEET AND CASH-FLOW

As of 31.12.2019 the total assets of Nordic Fibreboard AS were € 9.1 million (31.12.2018: € 10.3 million). The liabilities of the company as of 31.12.2019 were € 7.5 million (31.12.2018: € 7.4 million), of which the company has borrowings of € 4.6 million as at 31.12.2019 (31.12.2018: € 4.8 million).



Receivables and prepayments amounted to € 1.4 million as at 31.12.2019 (31.12.2018: € 1.1 million). Inventories were € 0.9 million as of 31.12.2019 (31.12.2019: € 2.3 million). Fixed assets were € 6.6 million as of 31.12.2019 (€ 6.8 million as of 31.12.2018). The decrease in balance sheet volume in 2019 is due to the sale of subsidiary.

As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 as of 1 January 2019, the assets and liabilities amount has increased as date 31.12.2019 € 180 thousand. In addition in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income in 2019 fixed asset depreciation increased by € 77 thousand.

During 2019 twelve months, the Group’s cash flows from operating activities totalled cash inflow of € 443 thousand (2018 twelve months: cash outflow € 507 thousand). Investment activities resulted in cash outflows in amount of € 173 thousand during 2019 twelve months, compared to outflows in amount € 275 thousand during twelve months 2018. Financing activities also resulted in cash outflows of € 316 thousand during twelve months 2019 (2018 twelve months: cash outflow € 252 thousand). Net cash effect during 2019 twelve months cash outflows of € 47 thousand, which compares to 2018 twelve months cash outflows of € 20 thousand.

OUTLOOK

NORDIC FIBREBOARD LTD

Fibreboard sales is continuing its growth due to our expansion into door core and display board segments, which have secured more sales as a result of new customers and new markets. We are continuing our search for additional applications for our products, where our products environmentally beneficial properties could be applied. The recent exit from our furniture activities will provide management with more time and focus on the development of the growth and profitability of the fibreboard business.



REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT

We will continue to manage and develop the property on Suur-Jõe Street 48, Pärnu.



PEOPLE

On the 31st of December 2019, the Group employed 126 people (compared to 216 people as of 31.12.2018). The average number of personnel in Q4 2019 was 125 (Q4 2018: 212).



For twelve months of 2019, wages and salaries with taxes amounted to € 2.5 million from continuing operations (twelve months 2018: € 2.3 million from continuing operations). Payments made to management board members of all group companies including all subsidiaries with relevant taxes were € 173 thousand in twelve months 2019 and € 187 thousand in twelve months 2018.





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

€ thousand Income statement Q4 2019 Q4 2018 12M 2019 12M 2018 Revenue 3,226 2,835 13,333 12,528 EBITDA 141 190 308 428 EBITDA margin 4% 7% 2% 3% Operating profit (35) 47 (344) (130) Operating margin (1%) 2% (3%) (1%) Net profit (75) 11 (1,127) (360) Net margin (2%) 0% (8%) (3%) Discontinued operations 0 (397) (271) (532) TOTAL NET PROFIT (75) (386) (1,398) (891) Statement of financial position 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Total assets 9,045 10,307 9,045 10,307 Return on assets (1%) 0% (12%) (3%) Equity 1,542 2,901 1,542 2,901 Return on equity (5%) 0% (73%) (12%) Debt-to-equity ratio 83% 72% 83% 72% Share 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Last Price* 0.41 0.36 0.41 0.36 Earnings per share (0.02) (0.09) (0.31) (0.20) Price-earnings ratio (24.74) (4.18) (1.32) (1.81) Book value of a share 0.34 0.64 0.34 0.64 Market to book ratio 1.20 0.56 1.20 0.56 Market capitalization, € thousand 1,845 1,611 1,845 1,611 Number of shares, piece 4,499,061 4,499,061 4,499,061 4,499,061

EBITDA = Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Revenue

Operating margin = Operating profit / Revenue

Net margin = Net profit / Revenue

Return on assets = Net profit / Total assets

Return on equity = Net profit / Equity

Debt-to-equity ratio = Liabilities / Total assets

Earnings per share = Net profit / Total shares

Price-earnings ratio = Last price / Earnings per share

Book value of a share = Equity / Total shares

Market to book ratio = Last price / Book value of a share

Market capitalization = Last price * Total shares

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousand 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 31.12.2017 Cash and cash equivalents (Note 2) 7 54 74 Receivables and prepayments (Note 3) 1,394 1,142 1,214 Inventories (Note 4) 894 2,255 2,336 Total current assets 2,296 3,452 3,624 Investment property (Note 5) 1,121 175 170 Available-for-sale financial assets (Note 8) 397 422 182 Other shares and issues 0 0 6 Property, plant and equipment (Note 6) 5,212 6,223 6,908 Intangible assets (Note 7) 19 34 47 Total non-current assets 6,749 6,855 7,313 TOTAL ASSETS 9,045 10,307 10,937 Borrowings (Notes 9) 4,547 652 593 Payables and prepayments (Notes 10) 2,665 2,418 1,956 Short-term provisions (Note 11) 20 15 13 Total current liabilities 7,232 3,085 2,562 Long-term borrowings (Notes 9) 92 4,112 4,422 Long-term provisions (Note 11) 179 210 200 Total non-current liabilities 271 4,321 4,622 Total liabilities 7,503 7,406 7,184 Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 12) 2,699 2,699 2,699 Share premium 364 364 364 Statutory reserve capital 288 288 288 Other reserves 84 45 8 Unrealised currency differences 0 0 0 Retained earnings (loss) (1,894) (496) 393 Total equity 1,542 2,901 3,753 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 9,045 10,307 10,937

*The notes to the financial statements presented on pages 16 to 33 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

€ thousand Q4 2019 Q4 2018 12M 2019 12M 2018 Continued operations Revenue (Note 14) 3,226 2,835 13,333 12,528 Cost of goods sold (Note 15) 2,928 2,452 11,538 10,480 Gross profit 298 383 1,795 2,047 Distribution costs (Note 16) 381 479 1,698 1,898 Administrative expenses (Note 17) 248 150 658 498 Other operating income (Note 19) 327 1 351 14 Other operating expenses (Note 19) 31 (292) 133 (205) Operating profit (loss) (Note 11) (35) 47 (344) (130) Finance income (Note 20) 19 22 19 14 Finance costs (Note 20) 59 56 803 243 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (75) 13 (1,127) (358) Corporate income tax 0 2 0 2 NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (75) 11 (1,127) (360) NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD FROM DISCONTINUING OPERATIONS 0 (397) (271) (532) NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (75) (386) (1,398) (891) Basic earnings per share (Note 13) (0.02) (0.09) (0.31) (0.20) Diluted earnings per share (Note 13) (0.02) (0.09) (0.31) (0.20)

*The notes to the financial statements presented on pages 16 to 33 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.









TORFINN LOSVIK

Chairman of the board

Phone: +372 56 99 0988

torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com

