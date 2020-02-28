BLYTHEWOOD, South Carolina, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirax Sarco, the global leader in steam system engineering and management, is among the prestigious list of presenters at the 8th annual American Food Sure Summit, taking place March 2 and 3, 2020, at the Westin Chicago River North hotel in Chicago, IL. The event focuses on creating and operating within a culture of food safety and quality and offers practical case studies from the world’s largest food companies and national governmental regulatory bodies.

Spirax Sarco’s presentation, scheduled for 1:50 p.m. on March 2, is titled When is Steam Clean? Mike Skidmore and Neil Davies, Market Development Executives for Spirax Sarco’s global and U.S. food and beverage divisions, will provide tips for understanding and controlling contamination risks that can negatively impact steam processes and end products.

“If you add water to your product, there are strict regulations governing its quality,” says Skidmore. “With steam quality, steam system best practices and the 3-A Accepted Practices are there to guide the Food and Beverage industry to ensure similar safe behaviors are in place for steam that directly contacts your product.”

The Spirax Sarco session will discuss why manufacturers should view steam as an ingredient and will teach attendees about potential steam contamination risks to their products, as well as how to control them.

“As a food or beverage manufacturer, you take every step to ensure your consumers’ safety and protect your brand,” adds Davies. “Our session will help you understand and manage the risks associated with direct contact steam, to ensure the ongoing success and profitability of your business.”

More information about Spirax Sarco's products and services for food and beverage manufacturing is available online at www.spiraxsarco.com/us

About Spirax Sarco, Inc. With over 100 years of experience in the industry and more than 1,300 experts in 62 countries, Spirax Sarco is a global leader in steam system engineering and management and offers the most extensive range of products and services for commercial and industrial steam applications. Further information can be found at www.spiraxsarco.com/us

