The following candidates have declared cancidacy to the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the Annual General Meeting on 6 March 2020.

Guðmundur Hafsteinsson; ID no. 290875-3319 John F. Thomas; ID no. n/a Nina Jonsson; ID no. 100567-3189 Svafa Grönfeldt; ID no. 290365-3769 Úlfar Steindórsson; ID no. 030756-2829

Guðmundur Hafsteinsson

Guðmundur Hafsteinsson recently stepped down as the Head of Product for Google Assistant at Google, a position he held from 2014 to 2019. He joined Google in 2014 subsequent to the merger of Google and Emu, a chat based virtual assistant start-up he founded in 2012. Prior to the founding of Emu, he was VP Product at Siri, and stayed on after the acquisition by Apple through the launch of Siri on iPhone 4S. Prior to Siri/Apple, Guðmundur was a Senior Product Manager at Google, where he managed the initial launches of Google Maps for mobile and Google Voice Search. Guðmundur holds an MBA degree from MIT and a B.Sc. degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Iceland. Guðmundur joined Icelandair Group’s Board of Directors in March 2018.

John F. Thomas

John F. Thomas is is a Senior Advisor to the management consultancy McKinsey & Co., the aviation infrastructure firm Nieuport Aviation Infrastructure Partners GP and the tourism technology firm Plusgrade in addition to sitting on boards in the aviation and aerospace industries. Moreover, he is currently owner and CEO of Waltzing Matilda Aviation LLC, a jet charter operation based in Boston. In 2016-2017, Mr. Thomas was Group Executive at Virgin Australia Airlines where he led a financial turnaround as CEO of a AU$ 4.0bn (appr. USD 2.8bn) full service carrier with over 6,000 employees, and Managing Director/Senior Partner at L.E.K. Consulting where he created and led the Global Aviation Practice for 16 years. Mr. Thomas holds an MBA degree from Macquarie University Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Commerce degreed from the University of New South Wales.

Nina Jonsson

Nina Jonsson is currently a Senior Advisor at aviation consultancy Plane View Partners and a board member at aviation technology firm FLYHT. Between 2015 and 2017, she held the role of Senior Vice President Group Fleet at Air France-KLM Group where she was responsible for group-wide fleet strategy, aircraft sourcing, leasing and sales. Previously, Ms. Jonsson held a number of other executive positions within the aviation industry including Fleet Management Officer at the Bristow Group (2012-15), Director Fleet Planning at United Airlines (2006-2011) and Director Fleet Management at US Airways (2002-2005). Ms. Jonsson holds an MBA degree from Rensselaer Polytechic Institute and a B.Sc. degree in Air Transport Management from the University of New Haven.

Svafa Grönfeldt

Svafa Grönfeldt is a founding member of MIT’s innovation accelerator DesignX, and a co-founder of the MET fund, a Cambridge based seed investment fund. Svafa is a member of the Board of Directors at Össur since 2008 and Origo since 2019. Previous positions include Chief Organizational Development Officer at Alvogen, President of Reykjavik University and Deputy to the CEO of Actavis Group. Svafa holds a PhD in Industrial Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Svafa joined Icelandair Group’s Board of Directors in March 2019.

Úlfar Steindórsson

Úlfar Steindórsson is the CEO of Toyota in Iceland. Previously, he was the CEO of marine biotech firm Primex ehf. from 2002 to 2004, and the CEO of the New Business Ventures Fund in Iceland from 1999 to 2002. Úlfar has held various board positions in the Icelandic business environment in the past years. Úlfar holds a Cand. Oecon degree from the University of Iceland and an MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University. He joined Icelandair Group’s Board of Directors on September 15th 2010.

It is the conclusion of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee of Icelandair Group that all the candidates are independent of the Company, its management and significant shareholders. According to the Company’s Articles of Association the Annual General Meeting elects five members for the Board of Directors. As five have declared candidacy, these candidates will be elected to the Board of Directors without ballot at the meeting.



Candidates to the Nomination Committee

The following candidates have declared cancidacy to the Nomination Committee of Icelandair Group at the Annual General Meeting on 6 March 2020.

Helga Árnadóttir; id.no.120371-3479

Hjörleifur Pálsson; id.no 281163-4269

According to the Company’s Articles of Association the Annual General Meeting elects two members for the Nomination Committee. As two have declared candidacy, these candidates will be elected to the Board of Directors without ballot at the meeting.

The Annual General Meeting will be conducted in English.

Further information:

Ari Guðjónsson

General Counsel

ari@icelandairgroup.is