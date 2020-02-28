Los Angeles, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Michael Everest through his foundation Everest Foundation is strengthening medical institutions by allocating to them millions of dollars each year to help with effectuating ground-breaking research in stem cell technology, nanotechnology, spinal injuries, and other areas.





Dr. Michael Everest is helping to train the next generation of doctors by providing sponsorships in the form of grants, residency fellowships, research fellowships, and unrestricted long-term gifts. His sponsorships have helped thousands of postdoctoral fellows to pursue cutting-edge medical research that is facilitating important medical breakthroughs.





Michael Everest DeMarco is an Indian-American physician who is the Chairman of the Everest Foundation, a non-profit group dedicated to advancing medical research and education. The Everest Foundation is mainly funded by an endowment from his father Dr. Edwin Everest. It also receives further assistance from several ventures undertaken by Dr. Michael Everest.





The Everest Foundation funds several exciting medical research projects at top medical schools. Michael Everest DeMarco through his foundation supports the SCI and exoskeleton research at the Bronx VA. This is one of the few places in the world where they are doing extensive research on spinal code injuries. Through the efforts of this project, seven men and women who were wheelchair-bound for years were able to walk again.





Among the medical schools supported by the Everest Foundation include New York Medical School, Stanford University, University of Texas, Northwestern University, University of California Davis, University of California-Irvine, and Texas Tech University among others.





The Everest Foundation recently made a 10-year commitment of $1 million to the Keck School of Medicine. This will support medical research for postdoctoral fellows in the Department of Internal Medicine. Dr. Michael Everest made this donation in his father's name in support of medical research and education.





A gift of $162, 500 from Michael Everest DeMarco has already sponsored the first neck and head postdoctoral fellow at the Keck School of Medicine.





The 10-year commitment will also benefit the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, which is a nonprofit teaching hospital affiliated with the Keck School of Medicine. It will help to support the hospital's global education track.





Medical education is important to Michael Everest DeMarco. He is proud to have made a contribution towards advancing medical education at the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. As a premier pediatric teaching hospital, medical research is important to innovations in clinical care.





Dr. Michael Everest hopes to ultimately fund global initiatives. This will help train doctors in India and other countries.





A global initiative was recently started at the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles by the Everest Foundation. This will bring foreign doctors from poor countries in Southeast Asia. According to Michael Everest DeMarco, these doctors will be brought to the US and trained on cutting-edge medical technologies and subsequently sent back to their countries. These doctors will be trained to provide improved healthcare in their home countries.





Many foreign medical schools such as those in the Caribbean and East Asia provide "good basic science." However, their graduates lack research experience. That is why Michael Everest DeMarco has undertaken to support international medical graduates by sponsoring them to acquire the research training that they lack.





One of the latest initiatives of Dr. Michael Everest banquet involves supporting pathology training for international medical graduates. He donated $500,000 to the University of California to support this endeavor. This will help Asian Indian graduates and other international graduates. The Davis School of Medicine at the University of California has a large Indian American student population. It is also known for cutting-edge medical research.





The Everest Foundation also supports community-based hospitals in developing countries. These hospitals mainly rely on government funding which is usually not enough. They are not well-financed as private hospitals. By financing community-based hospitals, Dr. Michael Everest aims to enable them to undertake paradigm-changing research that will have a positive impact on the community.





Dr. Everest's philosophy is to support medical education and research with a focus on global health. This is something that is very close to his heart. His mission is to create good patient care in medicine and subsequently to improve the quality of life.