Proactis SA Announces Financial Information for the 6 months ended 31 January 2020

Paris – February 28th, 2020 – Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announced financial information for the 6 months ending 31 January 2020, in accordance with the “European Transparency Obligations Directive” financial disclosure requirements.

Financial data

in € million 6 months ended 31 January 2019 6 months ended 31 January 2020 % Change

2020 / 2019* Consolidated Revenue 7.6 6.2 (19%) SaaS (**) 7.2 5.9 (19%) Services 0.4 0.3 (20%) (Non-Audited Figures) (*) Percentages calculated on exact numbers, not the rounded numbers shown

(**) SaaS is a model of delivering technology where a software solution is hosted (cloud computing) as a service for its customers. Clients do not buy the technology but pay a subscription fee to use it.

Turnover of the Group is below the level of the prior period due principally to non-renewal of contracts and contract value decreases. Most of the customer churn were contracts which incorporated third party software. In the same way, the decrease in the value of contracts was mainly due to the cancellation of the element relating to third-party software. The Services component of revenues reflects the pattern in SaaS revenues.

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing comprehensive, cloud-based spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy to use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Significant customers include BASF, Nationwide, Michelin and Henkel

Proactis SA has major operations in Paris, Houston, Bonn and Manilla. Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com



Attachment