COMMUNICATION

Boulogne-Billancourt, February 28, 2020,

Following its recent publications, Groupe Renault would like to point out that, the optimization plan, mentioned during the 2019 annual results’ release, and with the ambition of reducing structural costs by at least 2 billion euros over the next 3 years, remains at this stage in preparation to specify the necessary measures, the associated costs, and the deadlines for implementation.

The Group will communicate the practical and financial details of this plan in May 2020.

