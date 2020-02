Foresight VCT plc

NAV Announcement

The Board of Foresight VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2019 was 77.4p per share. This is being announced for the purposes of the Offer for Subscription dated 28 January 2020.

