Foresight VCT plc

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board of Foresight VCT is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 28 January 2020 (the “Offer”), 7,603,581 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Foresight VCT plc were allotted on 28 February 2020 at an issue price based on a Net Asset Value of 77.4 pence per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 7,603,581 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Foresight VCT plc to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities.

In total the Company has allotted 7,603,581 Ordinary Shares under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 180,296,322 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

The Offer opened on 28 January 2020 and the final allotment will be based on applications received up to and including 12.00 noon on 3 April 2020 for the 2019/2020 tax year and 12.00 noon on 30 April 2020 for the 2020/2021 tax year in respect of the Offer, or as soon as the Offer is fully subscribed.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181