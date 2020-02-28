Foresight VCT plc

Notification of interests of Directors

The Board of Foresight VCT plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 28 January 2020, the following participation by Directors in the allotment dated 28 February 2020:

Director Shares Allotted Gordon Humphries 9,043 Margaret Littlejohns 38,759

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181