Foresight VCT plc
Notification of interests of Directors
The Board of Foresight VCT plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 28 January 2020, the following participation by Directors in the allotment dated 28 February 2020:
|Director
|Shares Allotted
|Gordon Humphries
|9,043
|Margaret Littlejohns
|38,759
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181
Foresight VCT PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM
