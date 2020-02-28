BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CROWN Cork and Seal USA, Inc. (Crown), one of the world’s largest packaging companies, celebrated the groundbreaking for their new Bowling Green, Kentucky manufacturing plant. The company will invest $147 million to build a 327,000 square-foot facility creating 126 direct jobs. The project will be the first in the expanded portion of the Kentucky Transpark and will be a boon to the local economy, according to the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.



“Crown’s new plant will provide great employment opportunities for Kentuckians that both pay well and provide an important range of benefits. These are the types of jobs that can support a family. In choosing to build in Kentucky, Crown Holdings gains access to a variety of assets that will make this advanced-manufacturing facility a success for decades to come,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “With its first plant in Kentucky, Crown will have a skilled and ready workforce, a plentiful supply of beverage can stock, a location with quick access to key markets and a world-class logistics and distribution industry. Further, Kentucky’s higher education and workforce development resources will assure Crown can build a pipeline of well-trained employees. My congratulations to Crown’s leadership team and I look forward to partnering with them for the long term.”

Crown employs 33,000 people in 239 plants and facilities in 47 countries, with their Bowling Green facility scheduled to be operational by the first quarter of 2021. The Bowling Green plant will initially manufacture 1.3 billion cans per year at a rate of 2,800 cans per minute, making the facility a key producer for the company.

“Beverage can growth in North America is being driven by the growing proportion of new products being introduced in cans versus other packaging, as both customers and consumers recognize the inherent portability, durability and sustainability of the beverage can,” said Timothy J. Donahue, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This new facility demonstrates Crown’s commitment to support its customers in meeting this growing demand. I would like to thank Governor Beshear, state and local agencies and utilities for their support and responsiveness. We look forward to working with these Team Kentucky members throughout this exciting project and beyond.”

When considering where to build this state-of-the-art facility, Crown chose Bowling Green from 25 locations in 3 states. The company’s first visit to Bowling Green was on January 3rd and by February 13th they had made the decision to locate in the Transpark. “Our team understood that time was of the essence and quickly rose to the occasion, demonstrating to Crown executives that Bowling Green could deliver quickly on all aspects of the project and was able to meet their aggressive timeline,” said Ron Bunch, Chamber President and CEO.

With customers located throughout the United States, the Kentucky Transpark is an ideal location for the company. Within a day’s time, they will be able to reach 65 percent of the country’s population. “The Kentucky Transpark is a great location for meeting logistics needs,” said Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson. “We are confident in our ability to meet Crown’s deadline so that they can begin serving customers from their Bowling Green facility early next year.”

“Job creation of this magnitude is an investment in the future of the people of Warren County,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “We welcome Crown to our community and look forward to supporting their continued growth.”

“TVA and Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation congratulate CROWN Cork and Seal USA, Inc. on its decision to locate operations in Bowling Green and create new job opportunities,” said John Bradley, TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development. “Helping to foster job creation is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service, and we are proud to partner with Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development to help further that mission.”

“We are delighted to welcome CROWN Cork and Seal USA, Inc. to South Central Kentucky,” said Dewayne McDonald, President & CEO Warren RECC. “We look forward to working with them as they develop their new facility in the Kentucky Transpark.”

Year-to-date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed two economic development projects totaling $150.3 million in capital investment and generating 141 new jobs for 2020. In 2019, Bowling Green was home to four of the top 20 economic development projects in the state and has been nationally ranked for six consecutive years for economic development performance by Site Selection Magazine.

About CROWN Cork and Seal USA, Inc.

CROWN Cork and Seal USA, Inc., is a subsidiary of Crown Holdings, Inc., a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. Click here to learn more about Crown Holdings Inc.

About the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce

Incorporated in 1935, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce is a 5-Star Accredited Chamber by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. As the fourth largest chamber in Kentucky, the Chamber serves as the driving force for South Central Kentucky’s Business Community providing valuable services to over 1,300 partners, advocating a positive business environment and stimulating economic development for the area. With leadership programs, governmental relations projects, educational initiatives and involvement opportunities, the Chamber aims to support the community, and its neighbors, in order to enhance the business climate and continue to grow the region.

