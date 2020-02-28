UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 1 month of 2020:

January 2020 2019 Change Revenue EUR 111.5 million EUR 128.4 million -13.2 % Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 32.2 million EUR 30.1 million 7 %

In January 2020, Ignitis Group generated revenue of EUR 111.5 million, which is 13.2% less compared to a respective period of 2019 (EUR 128.4 million). The Group's revenue has decreased due to reduced volume of sold gas for business customers which was caused by unusually warm winter and lower gas supply tariffs for household customers.

The adjusted EBITDA indicator of the Group in January 2020 was equal to EUR 32.2 million, i.e. 7% more compared to a respective period of 2019 (EUR 30.1 million). The adjusted EBITDA indicator has grown due to better result from the electricity and gas distribution activities due to increased investment in renewal and modernization of distribution networks, also because of better result from green energy generation due to particularly favourable meteorological conditions in January for wind turbines operation.

*The Company’s preliminary (2020) and actual (2019) result of adjusted EBITDA is presented after the adjustments made by the management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are intended to disclose the results of the Company’s operating activity without taking into consideration atypical, one-off factors or factors that have no direct relation with the current period of operations. All adjustments made by the management are disclosed in the Company’s interim and annual reports.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076