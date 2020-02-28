New York, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that long-term Acxiom leader Chad Engelgau is being named Chief Executive Officer of the data, technology and marketing services company, which IPG acquired in late 2018. Dennis Self, who has served most recently as CEO, will stay on as an advisor for a period of transition to ensure continuity, before departing for a new venture. Acxiom will continue to report into Arun Kumar, the Chief Data and Technology Officer of IPG.

For the past year, Mr. Engelgau has served as the Global Chief Data Strategist at Kinesso, the data intelligence unit that is part of IPG. For the prior thirteen years, Mr. Engelgau held a range of key leadership roles at Acxiom, ultimately overseeing data and identity product development as well as marketing and strategy for the company. Before joining Acxiom, Mr. Engelgau spent nine years at Dell Inc., rising from product engineering manager to corporate strategist for the Texas-based technology company.

“The role of technology and data science is expanding and Acxiom’s offerings are central to how we help clients manage data in ways that make marketing more valuable for consumers and brands,” commented Philippe Krakowsky, COO of IPG. “Over the past year, Chad and Dennis have been at the forefront of the successful integration of Acxiom into our organization, which has led to our data and tech solutions having a seat at the table with both existing and new clients across the IPG portfolio. Dennis and his entire management team also deserve credit for continuing to deliver value for their clients and solid results from their core business. We thank Dennis for his leadership and wish him the best going forward.”

“Chad has been one of the most progressive thinkers at Acxiom for well over a decade, having helped accelerate their digital transformation and positioning Acxiom as a leader in ethical and responsible data management,” added Mr. Kumar. “He is well-known and respected throughout Acxiom, having held key roles across product, engineering and marketing. He has also been successful over the past year at helping IPG’s agencies tap into our data expertise to improve the value of client solutions. We are excited that Chad is taking on this leadership role.”

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the Acxiom leadership team and I’m proud of the company we have built,” said Mr. Self. “Having completed the successful integration of Acxiom into the IPG network, now is an opportune moment to turn over the reins to Chad. In addition, the worlds of technology and data are highly dynamic and I’m looking forward to a new challenge.”

“By combining data science with all aspects of media and advertising, we have an opportunity to meaningfully improve how people experience marketing. Acxiom and IPG sit at the center of this transformative moment, with the tools and expertise to help clients maximize customer value. As a strategist and engineering geek, I love opportunities for data and tech-enabled change, and am thrilled at the opportunity to lead this great company, which I have loved for the thirteen plus years of working here,” added Mr. Engelgau.

# # #

# # #

